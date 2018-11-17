India vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant sweat it out in gym after landing- Watch

India skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant were pictured sweating it out in the gym after landing in Australia for the teams month and a half long tour, starting November 21.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is, Four Tests and three ODIs against the Aussies with the first T20I set to be played at the Gabba on Wednesday.

After touching down in the land Down Under, Kohli uploaded a picture with Pant and his post read: “Back to Australia. Looking forward to the next few weeks with this champion @RishabPant777”.

The India skipper then uploaded a video of them working hard on the treadmill and the post read: “There’s no ideal way to put in hard work. Everyday is an opportunity. Stay fit stay healthy!”

Before leaving for Australia, skipper Kohli had thrown down the gauntlet for the batsmen to perform in one of the toughest conditions in the world. Kohli felt that the batsmen need to step up and be counted as the bowlers have already shown that they are more than capable of picking 20 wickets in a Test match.

“We are focused on how the batsmen can bat well together and not just individually. Bowlers are in a good space and after a long time we have an attack which is capable of picking 20 wickets,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“If we look at the England tour, apart from Lord’s, we didn’t get bundled out in a Test . We batted well in patches through the series. But when we don’t bat well as a team, we fall down and lose and mentally it takes a toll on you.”

“From the last time we went there (to Australia), fitness levels of the bowlers are surely up, which is the most important factor in Australia. The pitches can get boring at times, the Kookaburra doesn’t do much. So, it is about maintaining the pace with which you start your day,” he added.

First Published: Nov 17, 2018 17:22 IST