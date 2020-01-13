India vs Australia: Virat Kohli set to surpass Rahul Dravid’s mark in illustrious ODI list led by Mohammad Azharuddin

cricket

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 16:31 IST

Rarely a day goes by these days when India skipper Virat Kohli is not on the cusp of eclipsing a milestone set by former greats. Kohli will get a chance to overtake Rahul Dravid in an elite ODI list, led by former captain Mohammad Azharuddin, when he takes to the field against Australia in the first ODI of the three-match series at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kohli has so far taken 124 catches as fielder in the 50-over format and currently is tied at the third spot with Dravid, who also took same number of catches in 340 ODIs. If Kohli manages to grasp at least one catch in Mumbai, he will become the sole third spot holder in the list of most catches taken by an Indian fielder. Azharuddin leads the way with 156 catches in 334 games.

Most catches as fielder for India in ODIs

156: Mohammad Azharuddin (334 matches)

140: Sachin Tendulkar (463 matches)

124: Rahul Dravid (340 matches)

124: Virat Kohli (242 matches)

102: Suresh Raina (226 matches)

Not just this but Kohli is also on the verge of setting a new batting milestone. Sachin Tendulkar, who holds the record for most centuries inODIs, scored 20 of those tons in India. Kohli currently sits on 19 tons on home soil and will equal his idol if he crosses the three-figure mark in the upcoming clash.

However, things aren’t going to be easy for him as during the pre-match press conference, Kohli admitted that the present Australian team is stronger than the side which won the ODI series in India last year.

“They are a stronger side than the one that came to India last time, but they still won the series. In the series before that, they played a full strength side but we won the series,” Kohli told reporters in Mumbai.

“You can have the most experienced and the most skilled players in your squad but if you don’t play well as a team in that series, you won’t win. That’s what happened to us last time and when we went to Australia, it’s what happened to them,” he added.