India vs Australia: ‘Two best teams in the world’ - Steve Waugh predicts winner of ODI series

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:39 IST

Legendary Australia skipper Steve Waugh has predicted the winner of upcoming ODI series between India and Australia starting Tuesday. The two teams are scheduled to play three ODIs in Mumbai (Jan 14), Rajkot (Jan 17) and Bengaluru (Jan 19). Waugh suggested that it will be a thrilling contest considering India and Australia are currently the best two sides in the world. The last time Australia played an ODI series in India, they ran out 3-2 winners but Waugh feels India have the upper hand in the upcoming series.

“It is always a great series, Australia and India. It has become a tradition,” Steve Waugh was quoted as saying by PTI. “I think it is going to be an outstanding series. Everyone is looking forward to it already. Look there is no doubt it (David Warner and Steve Smith) will make our team stronger.”

“But there is no doubt that India right now is the best all-round cricket side team in the world, they will welcome that challenge. It will be a series that people will remember for a long time.

“After what happened in Cape Town (2018), the Australian team has recovered really well. I don’t think you ever have the edge in India but you are right they will take a lot confidence from the last series. It was a great victory and beginning of the rebuilding of the side,” Waugh added.

“It was a significant series, they started believing that they could beat anyone from there. But India in India start favourites.”

However, Waugh’s former teammate Ricky Ponting has a different opinion and he believes that Australia will win the series 2-1. During a Q&A session on social media, Ponting was asked about his prediction for the upcoming series and he weighed in favour of the visiting team.

Ponting’s social media post read: “Australia will be full of confidence after an excellent World Cup and a great summer of Test cricket but India will be keen to redeem themselves from the last ODI series loss against Australia. Prediction: 2-1 Australia.”