India vs Australia: Virat Kohli surprised at criticism for Mitchell Starc

The Australian team had to bank on their bowlers for the Test series against India since Steve Smith and David Warner left big holes in the batting line-up. Therefore, it became all the more important for their strike bowler Mitchell Starc to step up and cause havoc in the Indian batting line-up. Unfortunately for Australia, Starc had a pretty ordinary series with 13 wickets in seven innings at an average of 34.53. While Shane Warne has criticised Starc’s bowling control and body language, Virat Kohli was surprised at the criticism which has come Starc’s way.

“He is a very skilful bowler. He has got the right mindset. He has been your Number 1 bowler for years now. I am a little surprised with the magnitude of the criticism that has come to him,” Kohli told cricket.com.au.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul trolled for celebrating with Team India

Kohli expressed that Starc should be given space to work things out.

“If he is your best bowler, you give him space to work things out and not mount more pressure on him. Because you don’t want to lose a guy like that who is so skilled and wins games,” added Kohli.

Australia captain Tim Paine backed his fast bowler too.

“When he’s at his best he’s brilliant. When’s he not so much, but again he’s not running out trying to spray the ball everywhere. That’s what I don’t get with the criticism he’s getting. Mitchell Starc is trying his absolute best to do the same thing he did a year ago when he was swinging the ball around corners,” said Paine.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 18:46 IST