India vs Australia: Virat Kohli tests his bowling skills in warm-up match - Watch Video

When it comes to Virat Kohli, there is not a single cricket fan who is not familiar with his brilliance with the bat. However, on Friday, the Indian cricket team skipper was seen in a different role as he bowled a couple of overs during the warm-up encounter against Cricket Australia XI in Sydney.

It was a mixed outing for the Indian bowlers as Mohammed Shami scalped three wickets while Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with one wicket each. In the two overs that the India skipper bowled, Kohli ended up conceding six runs.

The biggest story of the day, however, was batting sensation Prithvi Shaw’s injury setback which ruled him out of the first Test in Adelaide starting December 6. Shaw was in pain and immediately grabbed his lower left leg after attempting to take a catch on the boundary.

The 19-year-old was assisted off the ground by two India officials and later taken to hospital for treatment.

Cricket Australia XI were 356/6 in 102 overs at stumps in response to India’s 358 all out at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. D’Arcy Short top-scored for the hosts with 74 runs off 91 balls, inclusive of 11 fours. Max Bryant (62), Harry Nielsen (56 not out) and Aaron Hardie (69 not out) were the others to score half-centuries.

(With Agency Inputs)

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 16:00 IST