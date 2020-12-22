India vs Australia: Wasim Jaffer has a ‘hidden message’ for Rahane ahead of Boxing Day Test

cricket

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 11:29 IST

A lot of former players and cricket pundits have been giving their opinion about how the Indian team’s playing XI should look like for the second Test match against Australia that begins in Melbourne from December 26.

India were dismissed for the lowest ever Test score of 36 in the second innings of the first Test at Adelaide and the visitors succumbed to an 8-wicket loss. With skipper Kohli also returning home, there is a gaping hope in the middle order as well.

Former India Test opener and Ranji Trophy legend Wasim Jaffer has made a name for himself on social media off late for his quirky posts on twitter. Jaffer often trolls other cricketers and has displayed a great sense of humour.

He continued in the same vein as he wished stand-in-captain Ajinkya Rahane luck for the Boxing Day Test and also gave him a ‘hidden message’

Dear @ajinkyarahane88, here's a (hidden) message for you. Good luck for Boxing Day!



PS: you guys are open to have a go and decode the msg too 😉#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 21, 2020

If you pick the first alphabet of each word then you get the message, which is - PICK GILL AND RAHUL.

Shubhman Gill impressed everyone with his performance in the warm-up match and looked ready to tackle the threat posed by the Australian quicks. But he wasn’t picked for the first Test as the selectors went in with Prithvi Shaw.

Now with Kohli not there and Shaw’s confidence in tatters, Rahane and the team management would do well to pick KL Rahul to open alongside Karanataka mate Agarwal. Gill on the other hand can be drafted in the middle order.

Rahul has played in Australia in the past and even has a century to his name here. Gill on the other hand is waiting for an opportunity to showcase his class at the Test level.

With India having their backs to the wall, both Rahul and Gill can bring in much needed change and confidence to the playing XI.

The other change that we suggest is that of Rishabh Pant, in place of Wriddhiman Saha. Saha is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper around but his batting skills outside India are just not good enough to represent a Test team.