India vs Australia: Why KL Rahul was selected for the Australian ODIs? Chief selector reveals reason

The Indian selectors have included KL Rahul in the squad for the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Australia. Rahul, who found form in the matches against England Lions, is being viewed as an option for the third opener for the World Cup.

Chief selector MSK Prasad has said that it is now on Rahul to prove his form and nail this spot for the World Cup.

“At such a major tournament [World Cup], we can’t afford to go in without a third opener. That’s why we have included KL Rahul for the T20Is and the ODIs against Australia. We have to see how he performs because his form is also very important,” Prasad said in an interview on Hotstar.

This third opener’s spot has been a topic of hot debate in the recent days. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has backed Dinesh Karthik for the role, while Shane Warne believes India can even try Rishabh Pant as the opener.

“We have included him (Rishabh Pant) considering the fact he is a left-hander. We will try and figure the best possible batting position for him. With a left-hander in the side, there is an advantage of left-right combination,” the chief selector had said after picking Rishabh Pant in the limited-overs squads.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 19:15 IST