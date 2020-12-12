e-paper
Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
India vs Australia: 'Wont be surprised if Tests get a little fiery,' Pat Cummins expects intense series

India vs Australia: ‘Wont be surprised if Tests get a little fiery,’ Pat Cummins expects intense series

Australia speedster Pat Cummins believes things might get ‘a little fiery’ in the upcoming four-match Test series between India and Australia, starting from December 17.

Dec 12, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins(Twitter)
         

The ODI and T20I series between India and Australia have seen a fair share of camaraderie between the players both on and off the field. The players were seen indulging in light-hearted banter throughout the limited-overs leg of the tour. But now the two teams will play the all-important Border-Gavaskar Test series - and Aussie speedster Pat Cummins believes things might get ‘a little fiery’.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if with the players getting baked in the sun a couple of more hours each day, the Test matches get a little fiery,” Cummins said during a virtual press conference.

“I think it’s (the tour) been quite friendly in terms of banter - you see a lot of smiling faces around. That said, you see a lot of quick bowling out there, lots of batters taking the game on.

Also Read | ‘No sir, he’s too great for me’: When Kohli refused to be compared with Viv

“So, I won’t say that the actual match play has been overly friendly, it’s been really competitive and hard,’ Cummins added.

“How we play the game reflects who we are as people and for the most part, the Aussie team is a pretty relaxed bunch, we like a bit of a laugh, so let’s see what happens in this series,” he further said.

“I feel out of all formats, Tests are the easiest for a bowler to captain. You are busy and you got to be out there… putting a lot of effort into your bowling.

“That said, there’s a bit of time that’s afforded to you in Tests, the game moves at a slightly softer pace. I know there haven’t been too many bowling captain’s but I don’t understand why it has to be a batter,” Cummins added.

India and Australia will kickstart the four-match series with the first Test in Adelaide starting from December 17th. This will also be the first-ever day-night pink ball affair between the two sides.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

