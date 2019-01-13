India vs Australia: Yuzvendra Chahal interviews Rohit Sharma on his century in Sydney - Watch

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has started a new show called Chahal TV. Cricket fans can follow the show for an insight into the Indian cricket team’s time during their various tours. In an episode with Rohit Sharma, Chahal asked him about the opener’s magnificent century in the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on Saturday. Rohit said that when he walked into bat with Shikhar Dhawan, their plan was to play the new ball well.

“When we started batting, we had a plan of playing the new ball well, since their opening bowlers are good.,” said Rohit.

However, India lost Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Ambati Rayudu within the space of four overs.

“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Sometimes, the opposition bowls well. This is a good learning experience for us, what to do in such situations,” said Rohit.

Chahal asked Rohit about what the plan was when MS Dhoni joined him at 4/3.

“When Dhoni came in, we planned to string a big partnership,” said Rohit.

Earlier, differing with his skipper Virat Kohli’s views, Rohit Sharma on Saturday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni is “ideal” for the number four slot, as the team works on getting the batting order right for the World Cup.

Rohit added it was his personal view and that the captain and the coach will have the final say on the batting slots.

Dhoni made a slow 51 from 96 balls in India’s 34-run defeat to Australia in the first ODI, sparking another debate about his current form in a World Cup year.

First Published: Jan 13, 2019 11:49 IST