India vs Australian: Former Punjab, IPL spinner Pardeep Sahu to coach Australia in upcoming series

Mumbai leg-spinner Pardeep Sahu was roped in by the Australian team for their series against Pakistan in the UAE and it proved to be a masterstroke. Ahead of their series against India, the Australian management has decided to use the leggie as one of the coaches in order to combat the threat of the Indian wrist-spinners.

“They [Australian batsmen] want to practice playing quality wrist spin. This time they want me to travel with them to all venues. This will be a first time that I will get a chance to travel with an international team,” Sahu was as quoted by mid-day.com.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni will play a crucial role if Virat Kohli is to lift the World Cup at Lord’s: Suresh Raina

“There are some special drills developed for playing wrist spinners and I will look to provide the Australians with quality practice,” he said. Though Sahu wants India to win the series, the lanky spinner said that he will do his job as a professional. “They [Cricket Australia] wrote to the BCCI and my appointment was okayed by them. However, as a fan, I want India to win the series,” he added.

Australia will take on India in a two-match T20I series which will be followed by a 5-match ODI series. This series in many ways will give a proper indication about the squad and the players who will fly across for the World Cup.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 17:02 IST