India vs Bangladesh: ‘Go and see yourself’ - Sourav Ganguly happy with pitch and preparations for day-night Test

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is happy with the 22-yards on offer for India’s first ever Day/Night Test against Bangladesh, starting November 22 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. On Wednesday, 2 days before the historic event, Ganguly arrived at Eden Gardens and straightaway walked towards the pitch with chief curator Sujan Mukherjee for company. After watering it in the morning, the groundstaff had kept the pitch under covers, which were lifted with the arrival of Ganguly.

The former India captain, who was also CAB president before taking over as BCCI’s 39th president, spent around 4-5 minutes discussing the pitch with Eden chief curator Mukherjee. Ganguly even bent down to check the hardness of the pitch, which has decnet covering of grass to keep the colour and shine of the new SG pink ball intact.

“Go and see yourself,” Ganguly said in a jest when reporters asked about the pitch before quickly saying “looks good.”

Curator Sujan Mukherjee had earlier told Hindustan Times that he will take Ganguly’s opinion into consideration before giving the finishing touches to the pitch. “He generally never interfares with how the pitch should play but he will obviously have a look asses give his inputs, that I will keep in mind,” said Mukherjee.

Due to the untimely arrival of cyclone Bulbul, the groundstaff had to work overtime to prepare a good track for the Day/Night Test. The outfield too looks perfect. The grass have been trimmed to give it a carpet-like feel, which will reduce on the fiction on the pink ball and keep its shine intact for a longer period.

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori had mentioned about the affect of the pink ball in twilight. “The challenge will be how much of the Test match is under lights. The sun sets quite early here. That will be the time we will see the pink ball come into play. My experiences are only from watching on TV. So the twlilight hours, dusk seems to do a little bit more. So I think that’s going to be the exciting period of the Test match,” said Vettori.

But Ganguly ducked the question, saying this shoud be asked to India captain Virat Kohli.

Asked whether India will play a Day/Night Test in Australia next, something they had earlier refused, Ganguly said, “Let us cross this bridge first and then we’ll take a call.”