India vs Bangladesh: Greentop likely for pink ball Test in Kolkata

Days before the the pink-ball Test, the square in the middle looks green, quite similar to the outfield but the final appearance will be clear on the eve of the Test slated to begin from November 22.

cricket Updated: Nov 13, 2019 23:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
Umpires check out the new pink ball as India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, watches.
Umpires check out the new pink ball as India's captain Virat Kohli, second left, watches.(AP)
         

The Eden Gardens may roll out a greentop, keeping in mind the pace-friendly pink ball as BCCI president Sourav Ganguly promised a “good wicket” for the historic day-night Test.

“It will be a good wicket. It all depends on how the curator prepares the wicket,” the BCCI president told reporters when asked if they are preparing a greentop.

READ: Former India wicket-keeper has some advice for ‘talented’ Rishabh Pant

Ganguly further said the SG pink ball is different from kookaburra with a prominent seam, an indication that spinners will also have some role to play.

Meanwhile counter sale for the remainder of the tickets is likely to begin from Friday.

“It will be a full house,” Ganguly, the man behind India and Bangladesh’s maiden day-night Test, said.

