India vs Bangladesh: How one decision from Virat Kohli gave hosts two wickets in one over

Umesh Yadav was way off target in his first spell. His radar was not right, his seam position wasn’t perfect, neither was his length. He was even cut and pulled for boundaries as early as his 2nd over with the new pink ball by Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam. The historic event, India’s first Day/Night Test, Umesh’s first tryst with the pink ball hadn’t gone according to plan. But all of that was about to change in roughly 15 minutes and the man behind that? India captain Virat Kohli.

Kohli replaced Umesh with Mohammed Shami in the eighth over. But while doing so, he spent about a minute shouting something in Umesh’s ears. It was a plan. Umesh wasn’t taken off the attack for his not so impressive show. But he was given a new role. A couple of overs later, Umesh was brought back but this time from the High Court end, from which Ishant Sharma had been making the pink ball talk.

The result was a game-changing one, at least for Umesh. Bang! Bang! Umesh struck twice in three deliveries to set the cat among pigeons in the Bangladesh camp and announce his revival. He first induced the outside edge off Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque’s bat and then sent Mohammed Mithun’s off stump cartwheeling in the third delivery of the over. Umesh celebrated with his customary jump and a fist pump but there was someone else, who was equally delighted if not more – captain Virat Kohli. His plan had worked, the decision to bring Umesh Yadav had given India two breakthroughs in one over.

For the first wicket Umesh, however, should thank Rohit Sharma more, who flew to his right from second slip and hold on to a one-handed stunner. But for the second, he needed nobody’s support. Umesh pitched it around off stump, the wobbly seam this time came to his aid as the ball skidded even before Mithun could put his bat down to make full contact. The ball sent the off stump flying after a slight inside edge from the bat.

Umesh picked up another wicket later on as India made a statement by bowling Bangladesh out for 106 after the visitors opted to bat first on opening day.