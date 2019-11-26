India vs Bangladesh: ‘Keep it up youngster’ - Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at ‘anchor’ Rohit Sharma

cricket

Rohit Sharma was the receiving end of some find banter from teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the opener donned the hat of anchor for a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video. After India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs, fast-bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were interview by Rohit for a special video. This is when Chahal tried to poke fun at Rohit by calling him a youngster.

It all started with BCCI posting a video with caption: “Hitman in conversation with @ImIshant and @y_umesh. @ImRo45 dons the anchor’s hat and quizzes pace duo who steered India to a historic victory in the #PinkBallTest.”

To this, Chahal replied: “Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa @ImRo45 keep it up youngster @BCCI.”

Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa 🤪 @ImRo45 keep it up youngster 🙈 @BCCI https://t.co/egl4A4h512 — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) November 25, 2019

The last 10 days have been quite interesting for Test cricket. There has been a lot of talk and excitement, but well, the results have not gone according to plan. While India smashed Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, Australia were too strong for Pakistan in Brisbane. And then, there was New Zealand who were relentless in their own conditions and beat England in the final session on the final day.

An interesting fact which popped up after all these results was that all the four victories in a span of 10 days were achieved by an innings - and this was a unique first as in the history of Test cricket, 4 innings victories have happened occurred inside 10 days. Back in 2002, there were 4 innings victories but it took place over 11 days.

While India vs Bangladesh and Australia vs Pakistan was part of the World Test Championship, the ongoing series between England and New Zealand is not, owing to the scheduling. This has propped up the question once again over the scheduling of the World Test Championship and this was also spoken about by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“A more balanced format would be one series home, one away. We are playing very good cricket but we have played only two Tests away,” said Kohli after the win against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.