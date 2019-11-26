e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 26, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 26, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: ‘Keep it up youngster’ - Yuzvendra Chahal pokes fun at ‘anchor’ Rohit Sharma

IND vs BAN: After India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs, pacers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were interview by Rohit Sharma for a special video.

cricket Updated: Nov 26, 2019 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav (L-R).
Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma and Umesh Yadav (L-R).(BCCI/ Twitter)
         

Rohit Sharma was the receiving end of some find banter from teammate Yuzvendra Chahal after the opener donned the hat of anchor for a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) video. After India thumped Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs, fast-bowlers Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma were interview by Rohit for a special video. This is when Chahal tried to poke fun at Rohit by calling him a youngster.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Five most expensive players in the history of IPL

It all started with BCCI posting a video with caption: “Hitman in conversation with @ImIshant and @y_umesh. @ImRo45 dons the anchor’s hat and quizzes pace duo who steered India to a historic victory in the #PinkBallTest.” 

To this, Chahal replied: “Good job by New anchor Rohitaa Sharamaaaa @ImRo45 keep it up youngster @BCCI.” 

The last 10 days have been quite interesting for Test cricket. There has been a lot of talk and excitement, but well, the results have not gone according to plan. While India smashed Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, Australia were too strong for Pakistan in Brisbane. And then, there was New Zealand who were relentless in their own conditions and beat England in the final session on the final day.

Also Read: Kohli names teammate who is ‘impossible to outrun’ during conditioning drill

An interesting fact which popped up after all these results was that all the four victories in a span of 10 days were achieved by an innings - and this was a unique first as in the history of Test cricket, 4 innings victories have happened occurred inside 10 days. Back in 2002, there were 4 innings victories but it took place over 11 days.

While India vs Bangladesh and Australia vs Pakistan was part of the World Test Championship, the ongoing series between England and New Zealand is not, owing to the scheduling. This has propped up the question once again over the scheduling of the World Test Championship and this was also spoken about by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read: ‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit

“A more balanced format would be one series home, one away. We are playing very good cricket but we have played only two Tests away,” said Kohli after the win against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

tags
top news
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
Ajit Pawar resigns as Dy Chief Minister, all eyes on Devendra Fadnavis now
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
2 injured in grenade attack near Kashmir university in Srinagar: Report
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
Ahead of Maharashtra trust vote tomorrow, all BJP MLAs to meet at 9 pm
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
‘BJP’s game over’: NCP leader tweets after Supreme Court ruling
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
WhatsApp’s latest update confirms these two features
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
Yogi Adityanath’s pet dog Kalu is an online sensation
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
‘Was a bitter pill to swallow’: Shastri hails India’s form since WC exit
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
Chirag Paswan: Mandate for BJP-Sena, not BJP-Ajit Pawar | On The Record
trending topics
HTLS 2019IBPS Clerk Admit CardMumbai terror attacksDevendra FadnavisDelhi air qualityVirat KohliInternational Emmy Awards 2019Deepika PadukoneWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news