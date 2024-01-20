India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024: Young guns begin journey towards unprecedented 6th title

India vs Bangladesh Live Score, U19 World Cup 2024: One of the most followed cricketing events in the world, the Under19 World Cup got underway in South Africa yesterday, but for Indian cricket fans, the tournament really begins today as the country's young brigade begins its quest for a world ...Read More title. The senior men's or women's team hasn't had it easy – the last ICC title India won was back in 2013. Of course, we all know it, but between then and now, over the last 11 years, the U19 teams have collectively won three – the boys emerged victorious in 2018 and 2022, while the girls reached the pinnacle just last year.

Six years ago, led by an 18-year-old Prithvi Shaw, India beat New Zealand in the final. The squad also featured a then 17-year-old Shubman Gill, who has now become the 'Prince'. 24 years ago, this very tournament gave Indian cricket the gift of Yuvraj Singh… and of course Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja from the victorious batch of 2008. Even the squads that did not go on to win the tournament, shaped future superstars. Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan, batch of 2016 – are two of the most exciting and enthralling youngsters. Heck, even Rahul Dravid's stature as a coach was cemented with a trophy triumph, paving the way for his tenure with the senior men's team just three years later. So yeah, it's huge. Pretty, pretty huge.

So what to expect from this year's edition? Runs… wickets… superstars? We'd say why not. That the last Under-19 World Cup was held just two years back hasn't exactly allowed youngsters from that group to burst through the ranks in the Indian team – because let's face it, the competition is stiffer than ever – the likes of Yash Dhull and Rajvardhan Hangargekar have managed to bag IPL contracts, and there is no doubt that it's only a matter of time that they are tested at the international level.

This time around too, there are names that are brimming with confidence. Uday Sharan, Jacques Kallis fan Arshin Kulkarni, Sarfaraz Khan's young brother Musheer Khan… have all made noise at the Cooch Behar tournament. Who can not mention the newly-unearthed 400-run marathon man Prakhar Chaturvedi. The road ahead is long, but bright, and stage set to conquer the biggest prize of their young careers.

India are placed in Group A, alongwith Bangladesh, Ireland and the United States. There are three other groups and this will be followed by a Super Six stage in which the teams will be divided into two groups. That is followed by the semi-final on February 6 and 8 and the final on February 11.

India's group stage matches will be held in Bloemfontein. After the match against Bangladesh, India face Ireland on January 25. Their final group game against the United States will be on January 28.