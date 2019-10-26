e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 26, 2019

India vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal pulls out on personal grounds

The 30-year-old Tamim -- Bangladesh’s top run scorer in all formats -- had indicated he would likely miss part of the tour to be with his wife as they expect their second child, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

cricket Updated: Oct 26, 2019 19:28 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.
Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal in action.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Bangladesh opening batsman Tamim Iqbal has pulled out of next month’s Twenty20 and Test tour of India on personal grounds, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Tamim -- Bangladesh’s top run scorer in all formats -- had indicated he would likely miss part of the tour to be with his wife as they expect their second child, chief selector Minhajul Abedin said.

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals and two Tests in India in November, starting in Delhi on November 3.

Tamim missed Bangladesh’s recent tri-series Twenty20 tournament after a dip in form.

READ: ‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant

The left-hander also struggled in the World Cup in England, where he scored only 235 in eight innings, a 29.37 average.

The 30-year later made interim captain for a three-match one-day international series in Sri Lanka in the absence of injured regular skipper Mashrafe Mortaza.

But the leadership role failed to bring out his best, with Tamim making only 21 runs in the entire series, which Bangladesh lost 0-3.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board said it will name a replacement of Tamim for the India tour in due course.

First Published: Oct 26, 2019 19:28 IST

tags
top news
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
6 CRPF personnel injured in a terror attack in Srinagar
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
5.4 lakh earthen lamps light up in Ayodhya for Deepotsav, Yogi in attendance
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
Two-year-old Trichy boy slips further into borewell, rescue ops continue
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
JJP leader Dushyant Chautala’s father, Ajay Chautala, granted furlough
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
‘It is my responsibility to get him back to his best’ - Shastri on Pant
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

cricket news