India vs Bangladesh: Team India practice hard against pink ball ahead of Kolkata Test - Watch

cricket

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 13:12 IST

The Indian cricket team completely dominated Bangladesh during the first Test encounter in Indore and Virat Kohli & Co were also to clinch the match by an innings and 130 runs. However, that is all in the past as focus shifts to the first ever Day Night Test match to be held in Kolkata from November 22. India have never played a match with pink ball before and it will be a unique experience for most of the cricketers to face the new challenge. The team management have already started organising sessions with the pink ball for the India cricketers and they were at it once again in Indore as the batsmen held extensive sessions at the nets of the Holkar Stadium.

READ: VVS Laxman names ‘India’s biggest match-winner he played with’

Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were missing from the sessions and besides the two stalwarts, the trio of Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav were also given a break after the first Test.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja had a long training session against the pink ball while Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill and Kuldeep Yadav also batted for some time.

The support staff, comprising head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour and fielding coach R Sridhar, were present at the stadium as the seven players went about their paces.

The Countdown for India’s first-ever Day Night Test began on Sunday with the City of Joy turning pink and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly unveiling ‘Pinku-Tinku’, the much-awaited event’s official mascots.

Ganguly was seen posing with the match ticket and the mascots at the Eden Gardens, making it a big hit among kids ahead of the historic Test against Bangladesh.

(With agency inputs)