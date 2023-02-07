India vs Bangladesh Women's warm-up match, T20 World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When and where to watch online and on TV

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will take on Bangladesh women in their second warm-up match before the T20 World Cup 2023, on Wednesday. The Women in Blue are aiming to clinch the title for the first time in history.

Bangladesh women are currently ranked No.9 in the world while India are at the 4th position. Given the rankings, the Women in Blue should win the contest. After losing their first warm-up match against Australia on Monday, India women desperately need a victory to get a winning momentum while heading into the marquee tournament.

In the warm-up against Australia, India's bowlers had done a good job by curtailing the opponents at 129/8 in 20 overs. But the batters had disappointed as India were skittled out for merely 85 runs. Harmanpreet and Co. would surely look to plug in the loopholes in their last warm-up before the tournament starts.

Here are the live streaming details:

When will India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match take place?

India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match will take place on Wednesday, February 08, 2023.

Where will India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match be held?

India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match will be held in Stellenbosch University 1, Stellenbosch.

What time will India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match will start at 6:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match?

India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be broadcast on ICC.tv.

Where will the live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match be available?

The live streaming of India women vs Bangladesh women T20 World Cup warm-up match might be available on ICC.tv.

