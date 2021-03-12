'He plays 360 degree and is hard to bowl to': Brad Hogg names player India 'got to play' against England
- India vs England: Brad Hogg feels one particular batsman is a must play for India in the T20I against England.
Virat Kohli may have revealed India's opening pair for the first T20I against England on Friday but barring KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma being the certain two players in the team line-up, the there are several slots for which there is expected to be toss-up between two or more players.
India vs England live cricket score 1st T20
There has been a bit of noise surrounding Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who have earned their maiden T20I call-ups for India, but which player gets the nod in the middle order remains to be seen. Kishan and Yadav are likely to battle for the No. 4 slot, but as does Shreyas Iyer. India are likely to go with one of these three for the position, but had it been up to Brad Hogg, the place should belong to Yadav.
Also Read | ‘Prime focus would be on them’: Kohli names ‘the favourites’ to win World T20
"Suryakumar Yadav... he's got to play in there because he's an aggressive batsman, plays 360 degree and is hard to bowl to," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.
Another area India would want to get their permutations and combinations right is the bowling. The Ahmedabad pitch was useful for spinners as witnessed in the Test series, but will the same happen in T20Is? Will India go ahead with three spinners and if they will, who will they be? Who will the pacers be? Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a game upon his return to the team, or will Deepak Chahar get the go-ahead? Hogg weighed in.
Also Read | 'My mind was messed up': Shaw reveals advice he got from Sachin after Australia tour
"Will India go with Sundar and Chahal? Those two don't have a taller height like Ashwin or Axar Patel. So will India go with two those particular bowlers or three spinners? I would go with Axar Patel because he's got the height," Hogg said.
"The English batsmen previous weren't prepared to sweep him. So Patel 's got to play. Will they go with three spinners and have Hardik Pandya as the third spinner… that will be the big question."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We weren't aware enough on that pitch': Kohli after India's 8-wicket loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India caught cold in opening tie as England win by 8 wickets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 1st T20I: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Magnificent', 'insane': KL Rahul's amazing fielding leaves commentators in awe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC reacts after Hardik Pandya plays outrageous shot off Ben Stokes
- Hardik Pandya's outrageous ramp shot off Ben Stokes in India vs England 1st T20I in Ahmedabad forced ICC to tweet. The parent body wanted fans to come up with a name for Pandya's shot.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England players wear black armbands in memory of Joey Benjamin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Indies vs Sri Lanka live score 2nd ODI in Antigua
- Follow live score and updates of West Indies vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI in Antigua
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rishabh Pant reverse-flicks Jofra Archer for a six, Twitter goes wild - Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It's breaking news': Ex cricketer stunned with India's choice of openers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Brilliant Lee single-handedly powers South Africa to win in 3rd women's ODI
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st T20 highlights: Iyer's fifty goes in vain as England win by 8 wickets
Tainted Sharjeel Khan named in Pakistan squad for South Africa, Zimbabwe tours
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harbhajan Singh ‘regrets’ not playing at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PCB not in favour of Asia Cup this year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
50% crowd allowed in Ahmedabad for India vs England T20I series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox