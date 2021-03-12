'He plays 360 degree and is hard to bowl to': Brad Hogg names player India 'got to play' against England

Virat Kohli may have revealed India's opening pair for the first T20I against England on Friday but barring KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma being the certain two players in the team line-up, the there are several slots for which there is expected to be toss-up between two or more players.

There has been a bit of noise surrounding Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav, who have earned their maiden T20I call-ups for India, but which player gets the nod in the middle order remains to be seen. Kishan and Yadav are likely to battle for the No. 4 slot, but as does Shreyas Iyer. India are likely to go with one of these three for the position, but had it been up to Brad Hogg, the place should belong to Yadav.

"Suryakumar Yadav... he's got to play in there because he's an aggressive batsman, plays 360 degree and is hard to bowl to," Hogg said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Another area India would want to get their permutations and combinations right is the bowling. The Ahmedabad pitch was useful for spinners as witnessed in the Test series, but will the same happen in T20Is? Will India go ahead with three spinners and if they will, who will they be? Who will the pacers be? Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar get a game upon his return to the team, or will Deepak Chahar get the go-ahead? Hogg weighed in.

"Will India go with Sundar and Chahal? Those two don't have a taller height like Ashwin or Axar Patel. So will India go with two those particular bowlers or three spinners? I would go with Axar Patel because he's got the height," Hogg said.

"The English batsmen previous weren't prepared to sweep him. So Patel 's got to play. Will they go with three spinners and have Hardik Pandya as the third spinner… that will be the big question."