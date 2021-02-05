'Build his fitness for pink-ball Test': Gambhir explains why he would have picked Siraj over Ishant Sharma in 1st Test

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that India should have picked Mohammed Siraj in place of Ishant Sharma in the first Test against England, despite the latter's wealth of experience. Ishant had missed the Australia tour due to an injury and Siraj showcased his talent on the big stage, as he emerged as one of the successful young guns for India in the series.

But Siraj has played only three Tests, and Ishant Sharma has played 97 Tests. Despite the former's lack of experience, Gambhir said that Team India should have allowed Ishant to regain his fitness.

During a video discussion on India's team selection on ESPNCricinfo, the host asked Gambhir: "Would you have gone with Mohammed Siraj instead of the wealth of experience that Ishant Sharma brings with him?"

In his response, Gambhir said: "Yes, I would have. Because Ishant has not played any red-ball cricket for a very long time. Straight IPL, then he got injured, then he has played only T20 cricket. And then when you are playing in Chennai conditions can be really tough; the weather can take a toll on you.

"And you have to bowl 16-17 overs a day, you don't have a third seamer in your ranks that you can get away with bowling 12-13 overs a day. You might have to bowl 15-16 overs," he added.

"Plus getting that rhythm as well. It's always easy to bowl in T20 cricket but not in red-ball cricket, where you have to make things happen. So, I would have Ishant bowl a couple of lengthy spells at the nets and regain his bowling fitness and give Siraj a go-ahead.

"You might have to play three seamers for the pink-ball Test in Motera, so you might have to build Ishant for Motera, or for the 2nd Test match and gone with Siraj in the first Test.

"Siraj is coming after such a fabulous tour, and he has bowled those lengthy spells in Australia as well. I know it is tough for Ishant Sharma, but that is why I would have gone with Siraj. Especially when you are going with the two seamers in the team," Gambhir signed off.

