2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal replaces Cheteshwar Pujara on the field as substitute fielder, here's why
- IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
There have been a lot of injury problems that have plagued the Indian cricket team in recent months. Team India had a plethora of injuries to first-team players during the Test series against Australia. There are still players like Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who haven't still recovered from their injuries as they miss the ongoing Test series against England.
However, India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai. Top-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a finger injury while batting on day 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He did not take the field on Sunday as Mayank Agarwal came on as his replacement.
"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," BCCI's media team said in a statement on Sunday.
It remains to be seen if it is a serious one or Pujara will come back to the field soon.
READ | India vs England 2nd Test live score and updates
Pujara received a blow on his hand on day one of the delivery bowled by Olly Stone.
Earlier, resuming the second day at 300/6, India got off to a bad start as the side lost Axar Patel (5) in just the second over of the day as Moeen Ali had him stumped at the hands of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. In the very same over, Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma for a duck and as a result, the hosts were reduced to 301/8.
READ | Something we have seen in the last 3-4 years: Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form
After these two wickets, Pant changed his batting style and he unleashed big strokes and as a result, he brought up his fifty off just 65 balls. The spinners were not troubling the number nine Kuldeep Yadav, hence skipper Joe Root introduced Olly Stone into the attack and he immediately gave the breakthrough of Kuldeep (0), reducing the hosts to 325/9.
In the very same over, Stone dismissed the last batsman Mohammed Siraj (4) and as a result, India was bowled out for 329 and Pant remained unbeaten on 58.
(with ANI inputs)
India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
Fifty percent of the stadium's box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
