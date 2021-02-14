IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal replaces Cheteshwar Pujara on the field as substitute fielder, here's why
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara.(AP)
File image of Cheteshwar Pujara.(AP)
cricket

2nd Test: Mayank Agarwal replaces Cheteshwar Pujara on the field as substitute fielder, here's why

  • IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:50 AM IST

There have been a lot of injury problems that have plagued the Indian cricket team in recent months. Team India had a plethora of injuries to first-team players during the Test series against Australia. There are still players like Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who haven't still recovered from their injuries as they miss the ongoing Test series against England.

However, India's injury troubles might have increased during the ongoing second Test in Chennai. Top-order mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a finger injury while batting on day 1 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He did not take the field on Sunday as Mayank Agarwal came on as his replacement.

"Cheteshwar Pujara was hit on his right hand while batting on Day 1 of the second Test against England. He felt some pain later. He will not be fielding today," BCCI's media team said in a statement on Sunday.

It remains to be seen if it is a serious one or Pujara will come back to the field soon.

READ | India vs England 2nd Test live score and updates

Pujara received a blow on his hand on day one of the delivery bowled by Olly Stone.

Earlier, resuming the second day at 300/6, India got off to a bad start as the side lost Axar Patel (5) in just the second over of the day as Moeen Ali had him stumped at the hands of wicketkeeper Ben Foakes. In the very same over, Ali dismissed Ishant Sharma for a duck and as a result, the hosts were reduced to 301/8.

READ | Something we have seen in the last 3-4 years: Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form

After these two wickets, Pant changed his batting style and he unleashed big strokes and as a result, he brought up his fifty off just 65 balls. The spinners were not troubling the number nine Kuldeep Yadav, hence skipper Joe Root introduced Olly Stone into the attack and he immediately gave the breakthrough of Kuldeep (0), reducing the hosts to 325/9.

In the very same over, Stone dismissed the last batsman Mohammed Siraj (4) and as a result, India was bowled out for 329 and Pant remained unbeaten on 58.

(with ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england mayank agarwal cheteshwar pujara
Close
Live
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score (BCCI)(BCCI)
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score (BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 2: India look to pile more pressure on England batsmen

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:19 PM IST
IND vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ashwin dismissed Lawrence on the last ball before Lunch. England reach 39/4 at the end of the first session, trailing India by 290 runs. Axar dismissed Joe for 6. Follow India vs England live updates here.
READ FULL STORY
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

'Should win in three and a half days': Cricket pundits predict 2nd Test result

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Former India captain Michael Vaughan said India are miles ahead of the game thanks to Rohit Sharma and it would be very tough to come back from here and win the match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Gautam Gambhir(Getty Images)
File image of Gautam Gambhir(Getty Images)
cricket

Gambhir names two key England batsmen India should be wary of in the second Test

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:27 AM IST
  • Gambhir, however, said India would need to go past England captain Joe Root and opener Dom Sibley in order to get a firm grip on this Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary faced flak from the cricketing fraternity and Twitter users for his error
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary faced flak from the cricketing fraternity and Twitter users for his error
cricket

Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:43 AM IST
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary was criticized by noted cricketers and Twitter users for his error that gave a life India's Ajinkya Rahane on Day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday(BCCI Twitter/ ANI Photo)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday(BCCI Twitter/ ANI Photo)
cricket

India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
India displayed a solid batting performance after winning the toss in the second Test against England. They reached 300 for six at stumps on Day 1 on a Chennai track that is has already started to turn a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes arguing even as umpires intervene during India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in Chennai(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes arguing even as umpires intervene during India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes involved in heated argument, umpires intervene

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:26 AM IST
While crossing over for the last over of the day, Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant were involved in another round of argument. This time both the on-field umpires had to intervene before it escalated further.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(BCCI/PTI))
India's Rishabh Pant plays a shot.(BCCI/PTI))
cricket

'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 12:18 PM IST
India vs England: Rishabh Pant was left stranded at 58* after India were bowled out for 329, but his innings received much praise from fans and cricket pundits alike.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli almost couldn't believe the ease at which Rishabh Pant hit a six. (BCCI/Screengrab)
Virat Kohli almost couldn't believe the ease at which Rishabh Pant hit a six. (BCCI/Screengrab)
cricket

Rishabh Pant's enormous six leaves Virat Kohli flabbergasted: WATCH

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:55 AM IST
  • India vs England: Watch Virat Kohli's epic reaction as Rishabh Pant smoked a six off Joe Root.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
File image of Sunil Gavaskar.(File)
cricket

Sunil Gavaskar 'baffled' by Team India's selection for 2nd Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • The decision, however, did not go down well with India batting legend Sunil Gavaskar. The Little Master wasn't happy with the fact that India decided to drop their 'number one bowler'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty/AP)
Sanjay Manjrekar and Ajinkya Rahane.(Getty/AP)
cricket

'In the last 3-4 years': Manjrekar identifies 'a pattern' in Rahane's form

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 11:10 AM IST
  • Manjrekar on Saturday talked about Rahane and emphasized the need for the batsman to continue hitting impressive scores, which in the long run, can benefit India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
Indian captain Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 5th and final day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Crumbling pitch sets Chennai Test on rocky course

By Somshuvra Laha
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Chennai seems a different deal altogether. Not often do you see two pitches on the same square sporting completely different top soil shades—the one used in the first Test was dusty red while the second one bore a darker look.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team fans at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, before the start of the second test match between India and England in Chennai on Saturday.( (ANI Photo))
Indian cricket team fans at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, before the start of the second test match between India and England in Chennai on Saturday.( (ANI Photo))
cricket

Booking of tickets for third India-England Test from Sunday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The authorities have decided to allow 50 per cent spectators inside the Motera stadium for the last two Test matches of the four-match series, the GCA officials added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian cricket team fans at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, before the start of the second test match between India and England in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Indian cricket team fans at the M.A. Chidambaram Cricket Stadium, before the start of the second test match between India and England in Chennai on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
cricket

Cheers and cheerleaders return to Indian sport

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 11:21 PM IST
  • Fifty percent of the stadium’s box seats were released online for occupancy by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association—with a list of Covid protocols to abide by—and Saravanan ensured he was one of them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP