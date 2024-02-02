India vs England 2nd Test, Visakhapatnam pitch first impression: Slow and low, could deteriorate at the rate of knots

Here we go. The 2nd Test between India and England is underway in Visakhapatnam, and the pitch at the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium has already started to catch attention. While it may look healthy, brown and sturdy, do not be mistaken. The surface on which India are batting, by the look of it, has already started to slow as early as the 10th over. Don't be mistaken. There is a decent amount of carry and bounce, with James Anderson getting decent purchase with both swing and seam movement, but it's gotten a lot slower, with England bringing on Tam Hartley quickly. Shubman Gill inspects the Visakhapatnam pitch(PTI)

According to the initial pitch analysis by Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan, the pitch was a batter's paradise. The surface features a top layer of black soil and red soil beneath. But while only some turn was expected on Day 1, England's strategic approach added an unexpected twist. With Joe Root opening the bowling with 5 overs for 17 runs, followed by the early introduction of Hartley and debutant Shoaib Bashir, there's a lot that didn't meet the eyes.

Rohit Sharma, realising the importance of batting long – as he stressed during the post-match presentation ceremony after India's 28-run defeat in Hyderabad – had no hesitation in batting first. India were off to a steady start with Yashasvi Jaiswal curbing his natural instincts. Rohit was unable to read the brilliant bowling of Anderson and the caution in the approach of the Indian openers was evident as only two boundaries were hit in the first 13 overs. The partnership had reached 40 when Rohit became India's first wicket to tall, clipping debutant Bashir to Ollie Pope at leg slip.

Visakhapatnam has Gabba similarities?

India's win over Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane will go down in history as one of their best Test wins of all time. Of course, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara emerged stars, but what was the one thing you reckon made the win special? The answer is India's young brigade. Similar to today's Vizag game, India did not have the experience of some of their top players such as Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari. Three years ago, if it was India's bowling line-up that lacked teeth, here it's their batting. T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj bent their backs and India would look for the same from their under-fire youngsters.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer have been miserly, while Rajat Patidar is making his debut. It's early days for Jaiswal as well. The last time India featured a Test line-up which was close to being this inexperienced was at Gabba, a fortress they conquered. Can something similar be conjured here?