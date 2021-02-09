'His importance to the team is underrated': Sunil Gavaskar names the 'glue' of India's batting
- India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
Despite their occasional stutter with the bat, India's batting line-up is one of the strongest in the world. Promising young openers in Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, coupled with the experienced trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order make India's top order one of the most solid among all teams.
Also Read | India vs England, Day 5, 1st Test, Live Updates
Among them, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara. India's No. 3, following his heroics in the Australia Tests, scored yet another half-century in the first innings and even though he fell cheaply in the second dig for 15, Gavaskar feels Pujara is the fulcrum around which India's batting revolves.
"He gives solidity at one and it’s not just about frustrating the opposition. It encourages the stroke-players at the other end to play their shots without worrying about the whole team being dismissed because they know one end is held firmly by Cheteshwar Pujara," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.
Also Read | 'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career
"When you look at all those chases, even in Sydney when we almost made it when Pujara and Pant were together and even in Brisbane, it was Pujara's solidity that allowed the stoke players to go and do what they do best."
Pujara has been called terms like the rock, the wall (a term that got to be associated with former India batsman Rahul Dravid), but it perhaps pales to what Gavaskar feels about the batsman. Calling his importance to the team underrated, the former India captain believes Pujara is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
"A lot of time because of the fact they talk about the scoring rate and all that, his importance to the team is underrated. He is such a valuable member of the team," Gavaskar added. "When a wicket falls early, he is there to make sure there are no further inroads. That is what makes Pujara such a special player. The Wall, the Rock whatever you may call him, he is the glue that holds this Indian batting together. Never forget that."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 5 Live: Nadeem departs, England need 1 wicket to win
'Jimmy' rolls the years back at Chepauk- Watch Anderson's brilliance in Chennai
- Known for his ability to swing the ball and make it move off the seam in helpful conditions, Anderson produced two fantastic deliveries to breach the defence of India opener Shubman Gill and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, in conditions where he has struggled to perform otherwise.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'His importance is underrated': Sunil names the 'glue' of India's batting
- India vs England: Calling his importance to the team underrated, Gavaskar believes the player is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He's getting more wickets': Laxman explains Gillespie's role in Ishant's career
- India vs England: VVS Laxman explained how former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie helped Ishant become a more lethal fast-bowler in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He could be dangerous at back of innings': Bell on India player who worries him
- India vs England: As the match heads towards the final day, all three results appear possible with India needing 380 more runs to win and England needing 9 wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma: Miles and miles, and a splendid milestone
- For Ishant Sharma, getting 300 Test wickets is a reward for a 14-year journey of toil, discipline, sheer steel of not giving up.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will India go for the kill at Chepauk today?
- Chasing 420 to win, India are 39/1 and need another 381 to take a 1-0 lead in the four-Test series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has started doing that in last 2-3 years': Gavaskar on Ishant's improvement
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar weighed in on the second-coming of Ishant Sharma, explaining the reason behind the India fast bowler's career renaissance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England win or a classic India chase on the fifth day?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Game-changing talent, attitude is like that of Ben Stokes: Hussain on Pant
- Pant continued his rich vein of form in the ongoing Test match against England. Pant counter-attacked the England bowling attack and hit an entertaining 91 runs for India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Told him that you won't get a bowl: Ashwin reveals Ishant's 'biggest plus'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'After a 100, class players carry their form': Manjrekar's 'issue' with Rahane
- Manjrekar has explained his 'issue' with India batsman Ajinkya Rahane, highlighting his expectations from the vice-captain of the India team.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
England sense victory after Anderson puts India on the ropes on Day 5 in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Never thought India will be 6 down at lunch': Butcher on India's collapse
- India vs England: Former batsman Mark Butcher is in are of England fast bowler James Anderson as he rocked India's top order on Day 5 on the first Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox