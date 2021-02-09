Despite their occasional stutter with the bat, India's batting line-up is one of the strongest in the world. Promising young openers in Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal, coupled with the experienced trio of Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane in the middle order make India's top order one of the most solid among all teams.

Among them, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is impressed with Cheteshwar Pujara. India's No. 3, following his heroics in the Australia Tests, scored yet another half-century in the first innings and even though he fell cheaply in the second dig for 15, Gavaskar feels Pujara is the fulcrum around which India's batting revolves.

"He gives solidity at one and it’s not just about frustrating the opposition. It encourages the stroke-players at the other end to play their shots without worrying about the whole team being dismissed because they know one end is held firmly by Cheteshwar Pujara," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"When you look at all those chases, even in Sydney when we almost made it when Pujara and Pant were together and even in Brisbane, it was Pujara's solidity that allowed the stoke players to go and do what they do best."

Pujara has been called terms like the rock, the wall (a term that got to be associated with former India batsman Rahul Dravid), but it perhaps pales to what Gavaskar feels about the batsman. Calling his importance to the team underrated, the former India captain believes Pujara is the glue that holds this Indian batting line-up.

"A lot of time because of the fact they talk about the scoring rate and all that, his importance to the team is underrated. He is such a valuable member of the team," Gavaskar added. "When a wicket falls early, he is there to make sure there are no further inroads. That is what makes Pujara such a special player. The Wall, the Rock whatever you may call him, he is the glue that holds this Indian batting together. Never forget that."