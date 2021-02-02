IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'I thought it was the best delivery in the world': Monty Panesar recalls 'that' magical ball to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar walks back after being dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar. (BCCI)
Sachin Tendulkar walks back after being dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar. (BCCI)
cricket

'I thought it was the best delivery in the world': Monty Panesar recalls 'that' magical ball to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar

  • It's been nine years since Monty Panesar's ripper of a delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match in Mumbai, but the dismissal is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:58 PM IST

It's been nine years since Monty Panesar's ripper of a delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match in Mumbai, but the dismissal is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans. England, during the 2012 tour of India, had lost the opening Test in Ahmedabad by nine wickets, and heading into the second game in Mumbai, had included left-arm spinner Panesar in their Playing XI.

With India batting first on a Day 1 turning deck, Panesar pitched a ball on middle stump, got it to turn and rip, brought Tendulkar forward and clipped the top of the batsman's off-stump. It was indeed a magical delivery. Panesar, who picked up a five-wicket-haul in that game, for the longest time, felt it was the best ball of all time and revealed how he tricked the former India batsman into playing a false stroke.

Also Read | 'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter

"Spin bowling is one of those things where you just get it right on some days. And like I said, that pitch was turning on Day 1. I remember getting Sehwag out on a full ball onto his pads. And when I bowled that ball to Tendulkar, I just thought, yeah, I want to hit the top of off," Panesar told Firstpost during a podcast.

"That's what I wanted to do, bowl on middle stumps, hit the top of off and get him coming to play forward. I did not realise that he was looking to play towards midwicket. I guess it was the pace, it was quick and it drifted because technically it was a third day pitch. With the pace, he thought it was going to go with the arm, played towards midwicket, and hit the top of off."

Also Read | 'Going to be a very interesting story': Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response after Rahane's Australia triumph

Panesar bowled with the SG ball – ones that are used for Test matches in India – but remembered them behaving a lot like England's Duke's ball, which aided hi further. "We had really good balls during that entire tour. If I had a ball with a relatively softer seam, it probably may or may not have gripped. Similar to the Duke's ball when I'm in England," Panesar pointed out.

"It got it to turn because the seam is quite pronounced. I thought the SG ball was similar to the Duke's ball and when I turned it and it gripped, I was like ‘Oh Gosh! It’s the best delivery in the world'".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming monty panesar england cricketer monty panesar sachin tendulkar sachin tendulkar bat sachin tendulkar record
app
Close
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Ajinkya Rahane (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

Pietersen eager to see Kohli's response as leader after Rahane's Australia win

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:09 PM IST
  • The one thing Pietersen is really keen to see is how Kohli responds to his role as India captain, especially after under Ajinkya Rahane, the team achieved one of its best Test wins of all-time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Zealand team huddle(AP)
New Zealand team huddle(AP)
cricket

New Zealand set to play World Test Championship final at Lord's

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:26 PM IST
Australia was slated to lock horns with South Africa in the Test series later this month. The Tim Paine-led side's chances of qualifying for the WTC final in Lord's in June have taken a massive hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Cricket generic image(Getty)
Cricket generic image(Getty)
cricket

Australia pull out of South Africa cricket Test tour over Covid-19

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:39 PM IST
"Cricket Australia has today informed Cricket South Africa that it believes it has no choice but to postpone the forthcoming Qantas Tour of South Africa due to the coronavirus pandemic," the CA statement read.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman.(Getty Images)
cricket

'I cried': Laxman says he got 'emotional' when India beat Australia at Gabba

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:32 PM IST
India handed Australia their first Test defeat in Brisbane after 32 years. VVS Laxman revealed that he became emotional while watching it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sachin Tendulkar walks back after being dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar. (BCCI)
Sachin Tendulkar walks back after being dismissed by Sachin Tendulkar. (BCCI)
cricket

'Thought it was the best delivery in the world': Panesar on Sachin's wicket

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • It's been nine years since Monty Panesar's ripper of a delivery that castled Sachin Tendulkar in a Test match in Mumbai, but the dismissal is one that is etched in the minds of cricket fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai on Tuesday(Twitter/BCCI)
Team India coach Ravi Shastri addresses players ahead of net session in Chennai on Tuesday(Twitter/BCCI)
cricket

India vs England: Captain Kohli addresses team ahead of first net session

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:00 PM IST
  • BCCI posted photos on social media and captioned it as: "Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Michael Vaughan (R) has spotted a Virender Sehwag-like quality in one of India's young batsmen. (Getty Images)
Michael Vaughan (R) has spotted a Virender Sehwag-like quality in one of India's young batsmen. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He has the ability to do the same': Vaughan sees shades of Sehwag in Ind batter

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:29 PM IST
  • So impressed is Vaughan that the former England captain sees shades of the great Virender Sehwag in the India youngster's batting.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot while during the third day of the first cricket test match between Pakistan and South Africa in Karachi(AP)
cricket

South Africa seek end to batting woes in 2nd Pakistan Test

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 04:13 PM IST
South Africa have passed 300 just three times in their last 25 innings on the sub-continent and Van der Dussen said they had to adjust to conditions better in the second test starting in Rawalpindi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya(BCCI/Twitter)
Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya(BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

‘He is there for a very specific reason’: Dasgupta decodes Pandya’s selection

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:55 PM IST
Dasgupta was of the opinion that Pandya’s inclusion is just to make sure that his progress, as a bowler, is being monitored as India have a fair chance to qualify for World Test Championship finale
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Rishabh Pant(AP)
File Photo of Rishabh Pant(AP)
cricket

ICC nominates Rishabh Pant and two others for Men's Player of the Month

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:28 PM IST
Among women cricketers, Pakistan's Diana Baig and the South African duo of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp were nominated for the monthly honours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Captain Virat Kohli (L), vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (centre) and Cheteshwar Pujara (L) during India's first outdoor session in Chennai ahead of first England Test.(Indian Cricket Team / Instagram)
Captain Virat Kohli (L), vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (centre) and Cheteshwar Pujara (L) during India's first outdoor session in Chennai ahead of first England Test.(Indian Cricket Team / Instagram)
cricket

India vs England: Virat Kohli & co. return to nets ahead of England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 02:50 PM IST
India will square off against England in a four-match Test series, the first of which will be played in Chennai starting from Friday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
KL Rahul will look to convert his form in limited-overs to Tests.(Getty Images)
KL Rahul will look to convert his form in limited-overs to Tests.(Getty Images)
cricket

KL Rahul completes rehab, set to join India squad for England Tests

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:55 PM IST
“Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent India. Looking forward to the home series,” tweeted Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir(HT PHOTO)
File photo of former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir(HT PHOTO)
cricket

Gautam Gambhir names the Indian batsman who might miss the first England Test

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:17 PM IST
Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir stated that Mayank didn’t start well in the Australia tour and now, he has to wait for his turn in the upcoming series against England.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(REUTERS)
File image of Kuldeep Yadav.(REUTERS)
cricket

'Immense talent': Pathan backs 'unique' Kuldeep to play Tests against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:47 PM IST
Speaking to news agency PTI, former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan said that Kuldeep should be given opportunities to play Test cricket as he is a 'unique bowler'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP