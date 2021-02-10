IND USA
Yohan Blake impressed with Virat Kohli's captaincy, reveals what he loves about Indian cricket team: WATCH
Yohan Blake (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
Yohan Blake (L) and Virat Kohli. (Getty Images)
cricket

Yohan Blake impressed with Virat Kohli's captaincy, reveals what he loves about Indian cricket team: WATCH

  • Blake, a Jamaican sprinter, who won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100m world champion ever, has spoken about Virat Kohli and how his captaincy has impressed him.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:06 AM IST

The Indian cricket team has a global reach when it comes to fan following, with people around the world expressing their admiration and euphoria surrounding Team India. However, Team India's fandom has now reached the Caribbean shores, with Olympics medal winner Yohan Blake admitting his admiration towards the Indian cricket team.

Blake, a Jamaican sprinter, who won gold at the 100 m at the 2011 World Championships as the youngest 100m world champion ever, has spoken about Virat Kohli and how his captaincy has impressed him. Blake's comment come after England beat India by 227 runs in the first Test in Chennai to take a 1-0 lead in the series, but the way Kohli stood up and took responsibility for everything had Blake in complete awe.

"What I really love about Team India is that Virat Kohli doesn't find any excuses. That's what I really love about his captaincy, he took the blame for everything. He said the bowlers didn't find the right areas, the batsmen were not as consistent. He said 'we got to go back to the drawing board and come back'. And that's what I love about Virat Kohli and his captaincy," Blake said in a video uploaded on his Instagram.

Blake revealed he was impressed with India youngsters Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant, both of whom scored half-centuries in the first Test, while lauding Cheteshwar Pujara for his fight in the Test series against Australia last month.

"And also, what stood out for me was Shubman Gill, he's a wonderful batsman. Of course, Rishabh Pant is excellent. Not every time he's going to put on a show but he's excellent for the game of Test cricket. That's why I love Test cricket, it mentally tests you. (Cheteshwar) Pujara in Australia showed that wonderful fight and that's what I love to see," Blake said.

"Test cricket is absolutely the best. Second Test should be interesting, India was 1-0 down in Australia, they are 1-0 down at their home ground now. The second Test, I'm looking forward to it."

