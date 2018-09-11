India vs England: James Anderson achieves massive milestone at Oval

England’s James Anderson became the leading fast bowler in test history as he bowled Mohammed Shami to seal victory for England over India at the Oval on Tuesday.

It was 36-year-old Anderson’s 564th test wicket in 143 matches, moving him ahead of Australian great Glenn McGrath.

Anderson had moved level with McGrath on Monday when he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara in the same over.

It looked as though he might miss out on moving ahead of McGrath, but he was finally rewarded for a long spell as he flattened Shami’s middle stump.

Anderson was given a standing ovation.

He is now fourth on the all-time list behind a trio of spinners; Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619).

England beat India by 118 runs to win the fifth Test at the Oval on Tuesday.

The result saw England win the five-match series 4-1.

India collapsed to two for three chasing a mammoth 464 to win.

But a sixth-wicket stand of 204 in nearly 45 overs between opener KL Rahul (149) and wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (114) gave them hope of an improbable win before both batsmen fell to leg-spinner Adil Rashid.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 22:23 IST