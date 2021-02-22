Looking at bigger picture rotation policy has merit: Anderson
Veteran fast bowler James Anderson urged critics of the much-debated rotation policy to look at the "bigger picture", considering the massive amount cricket to be played by the England team in coming days.
England did not play Jonny Bairstow and Mark Wood in the first two Tests but have brought them back for the final two Tests as a part of rotation policy while first-choice keeper Jos Buttler is back home after the opening Test to help players cope up with life inside the bio-bubble.
ALSO READ - 'Don't know what people think about him': Former selector reveals how Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
"You have got to try and look at the bigger picture. The idea was if I missed that one, that would give me the best chance of being fit and firing for the pink-ball Test," Anderson was quoted as saying by the 'Guardian'
Former players, especially Kevin Pietersen, have criticised ECB's thought process, saying they must play their best players in a big series like this against India.
Anderson, 38, himself played the series-opener where he took five wickets in England's victory but was rested for the second where India emerged triumphant by a massive 317-run margin.
"I am feeling good and fresh and ready to go again if called upon. It’s frustrating to an extent but I can see the bigger picture with the amount of cricket that we have got."
To further his argument, Anderson cited injuries he had to endure in the last two years when he missed matches in the 2019 Ashes series and also could not play two Tests against South Africa.
ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar comments on R Ashwin's chances of making it to India's limited-overs squad
"It's the same for all bowlers, not just me. "We've got 17 Test matches this year and the best way of getting your best players firing for as many of those as possible is to take little rests every now and then.
"It's not a case of shielding, it’s just a case of trying to make sure you’re not wearing someone out until they completely break in half."
England have called back pacer Wood but Anderson definitely would not mind bowling in tandem with Stuart Broad.
"That has definitely crossed my mind. Ideally, we would get into a position where there will be times - a crucial game potentially - when they want the experience there of both of us and that might get called upon.
"All we can do is when we get the nod do the best for the team, try and stay in as good shape as possible, stay as fit as possible and eventually whether it’s in the summer or the back end of the year hopefully we will get the chance to play again together," he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Zealand vs Australia 1st T20I: Live updates and scorecard
- Catch all the live updates and scorecard of Australia vs New Zealand 1st T20I through our commentary page.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘His bat did the talking’: Chopra lauds India batsman for breaking into T20 side
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former selector reveals how Virat Kohli conducts himself in selection meetings
- Kohli's on-field antics often blow up on social media, but he is still regarded as one of the greatest of the current generation because of his consistent run with the bat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
There aren't too many teams who come away from India with a series win: Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gambhir says Team India shouldn't think much about World Test Championship
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't think he will now make a comeback': Gavaskar on India spinner
- Ashwin last represented India in coloured outfits in 2017 after which he and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were overlooked for the limited-overs games.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ishant Sharma’s ton, one of resolve and dedication
- The 32-year-old Sharma, who started off as a teenager in May 2007, has only now hit triple figures, but his longevity without shedding the tag as a genuine new-ball bowler is a tribute to his unwavering dedication as a subcontinent seamer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘He must be joking’: Tewatia got to know of his maiden call-up from Yuzi Chahal
- Tewatia hogged the limelight with his impeccable all-round show at the Indian Premier League 2020 which held in the UAE. The uncapped cricketer played a couple of crucial knocks to rescue his side Rajasthan Royals in crunch situations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BCCI asks white-ball specialists to report in Ahmedabad on March 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How Ishan Kishan’s family reacted to his maiden India call-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Australian selectors wrong or every IPL franchise?' Clarke on Finch's IPL snub
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lot of talk around me & Anderson playing together: Broad on Eng XI for 3rd Test
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'It wasn't unexpected,' Aaron Finch on not being picked at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Always had a desire to play with Dhoni, win tournament': Uthappa on move to CSK
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox