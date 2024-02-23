Rohit Sharma convinced into taking wrong DRS after '9 players' enforce their 'opinion' on India captain

India burned all three of their reviews inside the first two sessions of Day 1 of the fourth Test against England in Ranchi after Rohit Sharma misread two close chances. India took six overall reviews by tea on Friday and while they successfully reviewed one against Ollie Pope, sustained against Jonny Bairstow and Ben Duckett, they lost two on Joe Root and another on Ben Foakes. The former England captain was rapped on the pads first ball, and although the umpire was clear in his decision, Rohit was convinced into making a wrong call and paid the price for it. Rohit Sharma eventually buckled under pressure. (Screengrab)

With England two down for 47, and Akash Deep on cloud nine having picked up both wickets, the India pacer felt he had scalped another one in the form of Root. But despite being given not out, the fielders felt otherwise. Rohit was always reluctant as he tried to approach Dhruv Jurel, but instead got surrounded by almost everyone, but Ravichandran Ashwin triggered the convincing process as he animatedly discussed and the shot Root played.

However, before he could finish, as many as 8 players walked up to Rohit to give their take. Eventually, Rohit took it believing that all cannot be wrong, but rued his decision when the ball pitched outside off and India were a review down. Dinesh Karthik, on air, explained how Rohit, in such scenarios, need to think it through rather than buckle under the pressure of his teammates.

"You can see how all the players go towards Rohit. Each one has an opinion. At times it is very important to be rational, have a couple of players you discuss it with. Nine players walking up to the captain is now how it should be," the veteran Indian wicketkeeper said during commentary.

Things go from bad to worse for India

If losing one wasn't enough, India exhausted another one 14 overs later as Jadeja's appeal against Root was turned down but India seemed convinced nonetheless. Wrongly so. Things then went from bad to worse in the 60th over as the last DRS went begging. Jadeja had Foakes pinned on the backfoot with the initial decision being not out. But once again, Rohit was surrounded by a plethora of players and regardless of the decision signalled the T only for India to lose all three.

England have reasons to cheer

From slumping to 112/5, England did nothing wrong post lunch as Root and Foakes took the score to 198/5 at tea – their first wicketless session of the series. Former captain Root shelved the Bazball approach and batted with a much more conventional approach to score a gritty half-century as his partnership with the England wicketkeeper climbed to 86 off 221 balls. Root then went on to score his 31st Test century - also the most by any better against India - as England finished the day on 302/7.