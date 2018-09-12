India vs England: Sachin Tendulkar names standout player of the series

The scoreline of the just-concluded series between India and England reads 4-1, but if we ignore the numbers and focus more on the matches played, the picture is different. Barring Lord’s, the series was a closely contested affair and both teams gave it their all. India were ahead in almost all the Test matches, but blinked when it mattered the most as England won the crucial moments.

The biggest find for England this season was young Sam Curran as he was responsible for single-handedly taking the game away from India in the first Test at Edgbaston and then against in the fourth Test at Southampton.

Sachin Tendulkar too named Curran as the biggest find for England and called him a smart-thinker.

Congratulations, @englandcricket on winning the Test series. #AlastairCook, wishing you an even better post-retirement innings. #SamCurran has been the standout player of this series. Smart thinker. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gy4Aqg3onT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 12, 2018

Curran, who is only 20 years old, bailed England in the first test when his counter-attacking 63 put the target out of India’s reach. He also took five wickets in the match to inspire a memorable win for the hosts.He was dropped for the second match at Lord’s, but then drove home his worth all over again at Southampton.

He scored 78 in the first innings and then added 46 in the second to clinch the match and the series for England. He was also adjudged man of the series (from England) for his all-round performance in the series.

First Published: Sep 12, 2018 20:36 IST