India vs England: Sam Curran not available for 4th Test, confirms ECB
All-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection during England's fourth Test against India beginning here on March 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic related travel restrictions, it was announced on Thursday.
The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited-overs squad.
"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February," the England team management said in a statement.
"Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March," it added.
"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."
The third Test begins here on February 24, followed by the fourth and final match of the series at the same venue from March 4. The limited-overs leg of the England tour begins with a T20 International here on March 12.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
IPL Auction 2021: Full list of players sold and unsold
- IPL Auction Highlights: Here is the full list of players who have gone under the hammer and those who missed out and the highlights of how the auction went.
IPL 2021: Shakib Al Hasan heads to KKR, CSK acquire Moeen Ali
- Shakib Al Hasan and Moeen Ali found new franchises in the IPL with the two all-rounders joining Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings respectively.
- Former Australia captain Steve Smith emerged as the first big purchase of the IPL 2021 auction, getting purchased by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.2 crore.
