File image of England cricketer Sam Curran.(REUTERS)
India vs England: Sam Curran not available for 4th Test, confirms ECB

The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited-overs squad.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:59 PM IST

All-rounder Sam Curran will not be available for selection during England's fourth Test against India beginning here on March 4 due to COVID-19 pandemic related travel restrictions, it was announced on Thursday.

The 22-year-old Curran will now arrive in India along with the limited-overs squad.

"Sam Curran will rejoin the England squad via the charter flight carrying other members of the limited-overs line-up to India, on 26 February," the England team management said in a statement.

"Originally it was planned the Surrey all-rounder would fly to Ahmedabad in time to be available for the fourth Test in the city, starting on 4 March," it added.

"However, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, making secure arrangements for such a journey proved too great a logistical challenge."

The third Test begins here on February 24, followed by the fourth and final match of the series at the same venue from March 4. The limited-overs leg of the England tour begins with a T20 International here on March 12.

