'Somebody to replace Ravindra Jadeja': Mark Butcher lauds Washington Sundar's all-round skills
- India vs England: Mark Butcher feels Washington Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
Former England batsman Mark Butcher was impressed with Washington Sundar's half-century for India on Day 4 of the first Test against England in Chennai. Sundar impressed one and all, remaining unbeaten on 85 as India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings, and had he received a little more effort from India's lower order, who knows… perhaps a maiden Test century was well within reach.
Sundar and Ashwin batted with grit, adding 80 runs for the seventh wicket and helped reduce the first innings deficit to 241 runs. Butcher felt the way he batted against the English spinners was impressive enough to convince people that Sundar may in fact be a top-order batsman.
Also Read | R Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record with Burns wicket
"He’s a fabulous player. If we didn’t know that he’s coming down the order and No. 7 and that he’s picked mainly for his bowling, you’d say he is a top order player. Wonderful strokes to spin out of the rough, to Jack Leach. It became a trademark of the innings. He’s a pretty talented young man," Butcher said during the lunch interval on Day 4 on the Star Sports Network.
Butcher feels Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, who broke a finger during the Australia Tests, is currently not part of India’s Test squad against England, while it will be interesting to see Pandya’s selection provided his limitations to bowl full steam. Butcher explained that if Sundar can get something more to show in the wickets’ column, he could in fact replace Jadeja in India's Test XI.
Also Read | 'Don't tell him to develop defense': Gambhir says he doesn't want Pant to change
"He (Sundar) didn’t allow Dom Bess to get away with any poor deliveries this morning. Dom Bess looked a little tired. That was one of the shots of the day, that beautiful on drive off Jofra Archer. Balance was perfect, the head was right over the ball. That was perfect," Butcher added.
"I mean, the guy can really play. People may just be hoping that he plays some part with the ball in hand. He was a bit disappointing in the first innings, but if he can get that going, then what an all-rounder you’ve got there. Somebody to challenge or replace Ravindra Jadeja."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1st Test, Day 4 Live: Bumrah gets Root, England's lead nears 350
Ishant Sharma joins elite list of Indian pacers with 300 Test wickets
- India vs England: Ishant Sharma became the 6th Indian bowler to pick 300 wickets in Test cricket
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Giving new ball to Ashwin a lovely move by Virat Kohli': Laxman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record with Burns wicket
- India vs England: With his dismissal of Burns, R Ashwin became the first spinner in more than 100 years to get a wicket off the first ball of an innings.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don't tell him to develop defense': Gambhir says he doesn't want Pant to change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stokes takes a one-handed stunner as England bowl out India for 337 - WATCH
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'You can see the difference between him and other players': Ojha praises Gill
- India vs England: Shubman Gill had started off well, hitting five delightful fours before driving Jofra Archer and getting caught sharply by James Anderson at mid-on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Through the series, Kohli will get 1-2 hundreds: Michael Vaughan
- Former England captain Michael Vaughan has backed Virat Kohli to end his wait for a century in the ongoing England Test series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He has to learn a few more things': Pujara on Pant's dismissal for 91
- India vs England: India’s Cheteshwar Pujara pointed out that Rishabh Pant needs to see the bigger picture and play as per situation to get the team in a better position.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Pujara also benefitted': Laxman explains the 'good thing' about Pant's approach
- India vs England: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was happy with the way Pant performed in Chennai, saying the left-handed batsman has become more mature.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
He is due for a big score: Gavaskar on Kohli
- India vs England: Kohli went the entire 2020 without scoring a single international century for India, the first time it happened in 12 years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ICC announces BYJU'S as global partner until 2023
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Somebody to replace Ravindra Jadeja': Butcher lauds Sundar
- India vs England: Mark Butcher feels Washington Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'85 not out as good as 100': Gavaskar lauds Sundar for fighting innings
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox