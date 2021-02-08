IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'Somebody to replace Ravindra Jadeja': Mark Butcher lauds Washington Sundar's all-round skills
Washington Sundar raises his bat after scoring a half-century. (BCCI)
Washington Sundar raises his bat after scoring a half-century. (BCCI)
cricket

'Somebody to replace Ravindra Jadeja': Mark Butcher lauds Washington Sundar's all-round skills

  • India vs England: Mark Butcher feels Washington Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Former England batsman Mark Butcher was impressed with Washington Sundar's half-century for India on Day 4 of the first Test against England in Chennai. Sundar impressed one and all, remaining unbeaten on 85 as India were bowled out for 337 in their first innings, and had he received a little more effort from India's lower order, who knows… perhaps a maiden Test century was well within reach.

Sundar and Ashwin batted with grit, adding 80 runs for the seventh wicket and helped reduce the first innings deficit to 241 runs. Butcher felt the way he batted against the English spinners was impressive enough to convince people that Sundar may in fact be a top-order batsman.

Also Read | R Ashwin breaks over 100-year-old record with Burns wicket

"He’s a fabulous player. If we didn’t know that he’s coming down the order and No. 7 and that he’s picked mainly for his bowling, you’d say he is a top order player. Wonderful strokes to spin out of the rough, to Jack Leach. It became a trademark of the innings. He’s a pretty talented young man," Butcher said during the lunch interval on Day 4 on the Star Sports Network.

Butcher feels Sundar’s growing reputation as an all-rounder will provide fierce competition to the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. Jadeja, who broke a finger during the Australia Tests, is currently not part of India’s Test squad against England, while it will be interesting to see Pandya’s selection provided his limitations to bowl full steam. Butcher explained that if Sundar can get something more to show in the wickets’ column, he could in fact replace Jadeja in India's Test XI.

Also Read | 'Don't tell him to develop defense': Gambhir says he doesn't want Pant to change

"He (Sundar) didn’t allow Dom Bess to get away with any poor deliveries this morning. Dom Bess looked a little tired. That was one of the shots of the day, that beautiful on drive off Jofra Archer. Balance was perfect, the head was right over the ball. That was perfect," Butcher added.

"I mean, the guy can really play. People may just be hoping that he plays some part with the ball in hand. He was a bit disappointing in the first innings, but if he can get that going, then what an all-rounder you’ve got there. Somebody to challenge or replace Ravindra Jadeja."

