England captain Joe Root and pacer James Anderson train ahead of the India Tests in Chennai(ECB)
England cricketers train together for the first time after arriving in India

The likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had trained individually but Tuesday was the first time the entire England squad went about their preparations together at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:11 AM IST

England cricketers trained together for the first time on Tuesday ahead of their four-match Test series against India starting from February 5 in Chennai.

The Joe Root-led side had been in a mandatory quarantine after arriving in India in two batches - on January 23 and 27.

The likes of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer had trained individually but Tuesday was the first time the entire England squad went about their preparations together at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After completing several rounds of physical training and warm-ups, the England cricketers led by captain Root practised slip catching.

The likes of Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Stuart Broad were bowling some overs. This is the first time England’s dynamic pace trio is training together after their home season last year. Archer was not a part of the Sri Lanka Tests which England won.

Another big-ticket player who was not part of the Sri Lanka series but has joined England squad for the four Tests against India is vice-captain Ben Stokes. The all-rounder too was seen bowling a few overs in the nets.

The upcoming four-Test series will be followed by eight white ball games -- 5 T20 Internationals and three ODIs against the same opponents, the IPL, a five-match Test series against India at home and the T20 World Cup in the sub-continent.

"Funny enough, looked at the schedule today, then I can say it is going to be a long year and February just started.

"It is going to be a long, long year, we have got few series coming up and I think body (workload) management is going to be essential if I want to play everything," Archer said during a virtual press conference after England's first full training session here on Tuesday.

So is he mentally ready to be in a bubble for long period, and he laughed.

"I don't have a choice really (laughs)... I don't mind, to be honest, because I know I will get my time away, so I am just going to focus on the job I have now. If it gets too overbearing, there is no shame in saying that." He was sharp in his reaction when questioned about all those who are critical of players leaving the bio-bubble.

"Well, anyone criticising has never spent a week in a bubble or months I should say. One golfer left after four days, we have been in here for almost a year now. At the end of the day, humans are social people and I especially," he said.

(With agency inputs)

