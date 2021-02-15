‘There is a normal spin on offer’: Axar reckons Chepauk track behaving normally, critics ‘need to change their mindset'
Indian all-rounder Axar Patel on Monday stated that the Chepauk track is behaving normally and there is nothing to complain about. His statement came amid the raging debate over the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai in the ongoing India vs England 2nd Test.
At the end of third day's play, Axar said that critics of spinner-friendly tracks need to change their mindset as Team India has never complained about tackling seamer-friendly green tops overseas.
“If you are talking about pitch, I don't think any ball hit the helmet. There is a normal spin on offer. We are playing on same track and scoring runs, so I don't think anyone should have any problems and feel that wicket is like this or that and so on and so forth,” Axar said during the virtual press conference.
“Also, when we go overseas, we never complained while playing on seaming track and complained that there is more grass on the wicket. I think people need to change their mindset rather than thinking about the wicket,” he added.
Axar further explained that on this track, one needs to hit the deck hard in order to make use of the turn-on offer.
“On this wicket, there is help for spinners so you don't need to do anything extra. When you are putting a bit more effort and body into the ball, then you are getting the ball to spin. When you are hitting the deck hard, then only you are getting the ball to turn.
“If you are releasing it slowly, there is not much help for the slow bowlers. So hitting the deck with a decent speed is important and that's creating difficulty for batsmen. If you bowl slow, then the batsman is moving to back foot and adjusting,” Axar said.
Earlier, former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised the pitch used for the second Test, terming it ‘under-prepared’. However, the hosts had two centurions with three players scoring half tons across two innings and 180 plus overs.
(With PTI Inputs)
