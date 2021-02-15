'Virat has got that vibe back': Vaughan on why Eng will struggle to stop India
- India vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin's virtuoso performance with bat and ball has put India in the driver's seat and he will have a big role to play as India look to pick up the remaining 7 wickets on Tuesday.
India are just 7 wickets away from wrapping up the second Test match at Chennai to level the ongoing series at 1-1. England were struggling at 53/3 in their second innings at stumps on Day 3, after India set them a daunting target of 482 runs.
Ravichandran Ashwin's virtuoso performance with bat and ball has put India in the driver's seat and he will have a big role to play as the hosts look to pick up the remaining 7 wickets on Tuesday.
But another man who seems to have found his mojo is Indian captain Virat Kohli, who played a critical hand of 62 runs at a time when the Indian middle-order was crumbling.
Kohli came out in the field with renewed confidence and looked extremely proactive as a captain. This according to former England skipper Michael Vaughan is a big positive for the hosts and an ominous sign for Joe Root's team.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli involved in heated exchange with on-field umpire over Root DRS call
While talking about India's performance during a conversation with eminent cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on 'Cricbuzz Chatter', Vaughan stressed on the fact that Team India has got its competitive edge back and that is why England might find it difficult to stop the hosts in the rest of the series.
"I think what India has found this week, what they didn't have in the first week, is the inner fight. And that inner kind of 'right we need to kind of put our act together'. They have got the crowed in, Virat has been geeing up the crowd, but India have played the kind of cricket with the mentality...even late on day 3 when Virat Kohli was arguing with the umpire and Ravi Shastri was on the pitch, I don't think that's a great look but I do think that's the Indian team with a kind of competitive edge.
"... it's a juggernaut that's got rolling. That's what I will say, it's the Indian juggernaut that has got rolling and it is going fast. I think it will be very difficult for the England team to stop this juggernaut in the last two games because Virat seems to have got that vibe back," Vaughan said.
India need to win the series by a margin og 2-1 or more to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship. New Zealand are already through to the final but India, England and Australia still have chance to make it through depending on the result of this series.
