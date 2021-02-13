'Virat Kohli has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out': Manjrekar on India captain's 11th Test duck
- India vs England: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he cannot get out'.
Besides Rohit Sharma's century and a fifty from Ajinkya Rahane, Virat Kohli's dismissal for a duck was one topic that had people talking on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England in Chennai on Saturday. Kohli was bowled by a lovely off-spinner from Moeen Ali, which fetched the India captain his 11th duck in Test cricket. Kohli, going for a booming cover drive, failed to reach the pitch of the ball and was bowled 'through the gate'.
Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he can't get out'. Kohli refused to leave the pitch even though he was clean bowled, with the ball taking the top off his off stump, and asked his partner Rohit whether the ball deflected off the gloves of Ben Foakes. It was only after the third umpired was called for that there was no doubt that he indeed was castled clean.
Also Read | After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar
"One of the reasons that he is so great as a batsman is this incredible self-belief. We will never understand a great mind because we’ve never been there so Virat Kohli when he goes to bat has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out. Even in the second innings, when everyone else was struggling and the pitch was going up in smokes, he got a good 70," Manjrekar told ESPNCricinfo.
"So, when such things happen, it’s almost like ‘Am I out? How is that possible? Yeah, I missed the ball but am I out?’ There’s such a sturdy layer of confidence. That is something he has to break. Virat Kohli I thought… a great delivery but not to the pitch of the ball as much as he’d have liked."
Also Read | Moeen Ali dismisses Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
It was the first time that Kohli was dismissed for a duck of a spinner in Test matches. It was the fourth occasion of Ali dismissing Kohli in Test matches. Besides, it was the seventh time that Kohli the captain has been dismissed for a duck in Test cricket. He is one duck short of equalling MS Dhoni as the Indian captain with the most number of ducks. As far as the riveting delivery was concerned, Ali's ball reminded Manjrekar of the legendary Waqar Younis.
"When you look at it again, it’s a great delivery. The angle outside the off stump, then the drift. And that angle is just like how Waqar Younis used to bowl his revers swing. He used to throw it outside the off stump, inducing the batsmen to play the cover drive. It was a fantastic delivery from Moeen Ali. I love Moeen Ali the off spinner and more suited for this kind of a pitch that Dom Bess," Manjrekar added.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India in command after Day 1 as batsmen respond in style
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out: Manjrekar
- India vs England: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he cannot get out'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 1: Pant, Axar take India to 300/6 at stumps
Twitter flooded with hilarious comments on Kohli's reaction after getting bowled
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Root fumes after third umpire Anil Chaudhary's DRS gaffe concerning Rahane
- India vs England: England captain Joe Root was seemingly very miffed after third umpire Anil Chaudhary committed an error during a DRS call regarding Ajinkya Rahane.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'
- India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ruturaj to lead Maharashtra in Vijay Hazare Trophy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After Kohli wicket, Vaughan recalls strikingly similar dismissal of Tendulkar
- India vs England: Michael Vaughan had fashioned a similar dismissal, bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in a Test match, and as evident through this tweet, Moeen Ali’s wicket of Virat Kohli made the former England captain’s memory come rushing back.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moeen Ali dismisses Kohli for a duck, becomes first spinner to do so in Tests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘A really poor leave’: Butcher, Gavaskar react after Gill’s maiden Test duck
- India vs England: Mark Butcher and Sunil Gavaskar dissected Gill’s dismissal with the England captain terming Gill’s shot selection of leaving the ball ‘poor’.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gavaskar explains why first session of 2nd Test went to England
- India vs England: The loss of three top order wickets meant former India captain and commentator Sunil Gavaskar felt that it was England who had won the first session of play.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He may go for lot of money': Gambhir names player who can be RCB's 'X-factor'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Butcher compares Kohli with WG Grace after India captain is clean bowled
- Kohli, who came out to bat after the fall of Cheteshwar Pujara's wicket, attempted a drive but couldn't reach the pitch of the ball as it bounced way outside the off stump. The ball then made its way through the gate between bat and pad and clipped the the bails.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11th Test duck for Kohli, India skipper stunned after being bowled through gate
- India vs England: The duck was Kohli's 11th in Test matches, seventh as captain, next only to MS Dhoni, who has the maximum number of ducks registered by an India captain in Tests.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox