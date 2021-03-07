IND USA
Home / Cricket / 'What a future he's going to have': Laxman names 'the biggest positive' for Team India
File image of former India batsman VVS Laxman(Getty Images)
‘What a future he’s going to have’: Laxman names ‘the biggest positive’ for Team India

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman picked Rishabh Pant as the biggest gain for Team India both as a batsman and as a keeper.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:25 PM IST

Former Indian batsmen VVS Laxman has heaped praises on young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant for his performance in the recently-concluded Test series against England which India won 3-1.

Pant added another feather to his cap on Friday when he scored his third Test hundred on the second day of the fourth match in Ahmedabad. It was his first ton on the home soil which he notched up with a cracking six off Joe Root’ bowling.

Pant ended up scoring 101 runs in the first innings. His scintillating knock put the hosts in the driving seat as India took a 160-run lead and then, thrashed the visitors by an innings and 25 runs.

ALSO READ | 'He pulls a reverse sweep to a guy who has 600 wickets': Joe Root admits it's 'difficult to keep Rishabh Pant quiet'

While speaking on Star Sports, Laxman picked Pant as the biggest gain for Team India both as a batsman and as a keeper.

“The Indian team has got quite a few positives from the last two series. But I feel Rishabh Pant is the biggest positive, not only as a batsman but also as a keeper, the way he has kept on improving. If you can play shots like that against the great Jimmy Anderson, what a future he is going to have,” Laxman told Star Sports.

“The Indian team was under pressure in Sydney, Brisbane and also in this match when they were 150/6. In that situation, playing your natural game with fearless shots and playing a match-winning knock is not easy for a young player,” he added.

Laxman also acknowledged Pant for coming back strong after a rough phase when he was out of form and criticised for being inconsistent on the field.

ALSO READ | ‘It takes a special leader to elevate other players’: De Villiers hails Virat Kohli’s captaincy

“Everyone also needs to remember that the last two years have been very difficult for him but he showed positivity and improved his game by putting in the hard work and because of that, the results are being seen,” said Laxman.

“I am sure there has been a significant contribution from his coaches, family members and supporters which has helped in this turnaround,” he added.

The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman amassed 270 runs in the series with a century and a couple of 50-plus scores. Apart from batting, Pant also exhibited phenomenal glovework behind the wickets and pulled out some stunning catches and stumpings.

