India vs England, World Cup 2019, Birmingham Weather Updates: Hourly forecast, rain chances and temperature

India will look to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the competition when they lock horns against hosts England in a blockbuster ICC World Cup 2019 group stage clash at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. As for England, they also need a win to stand any chance of making it into the next round of the showpiece event.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image of social media showing the weather conditions of Birmingham, a day ahead of the clash. The post read: “And warm and sunny welcome here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.”

And warm and sunny welcome here at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/nRYLhbq17t — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

The entire day is expected to be like this as weather forecast suggests that there is almost zero chances of rain. The players also sweat it out in the nets on the eve of the clash in the bright, sunny conditions of Birmingham.

Training ✅✅#TeamIndia all geared up for the big game against England tomorrow.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com/3ItzW6ovih — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2019

Ahead of the contest, India skipper Virat Kohli once again gave his backing to wicket-keeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has come under-fire recently for his slow batting in the tournament.

“After the last game he went into the nets,he worked hard, he put in a performance, got us to a winning total & we won the game, we got 2 points,” Kohli told reporters at Edgbaston. “So we are very very happy & comfortable with where we stand as a team & how the batting is going at the moment.”

“We have total belief in him. He has stood up for the team many times, especially if you look at this calendar year & performances he has given. I don’t think it’s fair to point out 1-2 performances which anyone can falter with the bat. We’re not looking too much into it,” Kohli added.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 18:45 IST