India vs England, World Cup 2019: Why Pakistan fans will support India in match against England

Despite suffering three defeats in first five games, Pakistan have managed to find themselves in the race for semifinal after winning their previous three encounters against Afghanistan, South Africa and New Zealand.

cricket Updated: Jun 30, 2019 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India vs England,World Cup 2019,Pakistan fans
A file photo of India and Pakistan fans.(Action Images via Reuters)

India and Pakistan enjoy a fairly intense cricket rivalry on the field. But former England captain Nasser Hussain managed to find a common ground between the fans when he asked a witty question to Pakistan fans on Twitter. With India set to face off against the hosts England on Sunday, the 51-year-old tweeted asked Pakistan fans who would they be supporting when the two teams take on each other in the crucial contest. “Question to all Pakistan fans .. England vs INDIA .. Sunday .. who you supporting?” Hussain asked.

READ: Why INDvENG match will be the most unique one in World Cup history

England, on the other hand, had won four out of their first five games, but defeat in the previous two against Sri Lanka and Australia has added pressure on them, with the side needing to win their next two games against India (Sunday) and New Zealand (July 3).

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 12:22 IST

