India vs Ireland full cricket score, 1st T20: IND win by 76 runs

Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets as India restricted Ireland to 132/9 in 20 overs in a 209-run chase in Dublin on Wednesday. This was Kuldeep’s best show in a T20 International game. Earlier, Rohit Sharma missed out on a well-deserved third T20 international century as India made a mockery of an inexperienced Ireland bowling attack, scoring a commendable 208 for 5 in the opening encounter of the two-match series here today. Put into bat, Rohit (97 off 61 balls) made amends for his poor IPL form with a breathtaking 97 off 61 balls in company of an in-form Shikhar Dhawan, who smashed 74 off 45 balls. Get full cricket score of Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match in Dublin, here.

If you can’t view full cricket score of Ireland vs India, 1st T20 cricket match in Dublin, click here.