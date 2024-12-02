India vs Japan Live Score U19 Asia Cup: IND look to bounce back from PAK loss with big win

India vs Japan Live Score U19 Asia Cup: India started off the U19 Asia Cup on a disappointing note, losing by 43 runs to Pakistan. The margin of defeat would've been far worse had it not been for a last wicket stand that produced nearly 50 runs for the Indians. They would now be looking to make up for it by recording a big win against minnows Japan....Read More

A lot of eyes were on Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had earned an IPL contract with Rajasthan Royals before the start of the tournament. Suryavanshi's struggles against seam bowling was apparent during his brief stay as India U-19 comprising IPL contract owners struggled.

The bulky left-hander Suryavanshi, who has had a very poor Ranji season, just got a solitary run as Pakistan's tall medium pacers Ali Raza and Abdul Subhan troubled him a lot. Lot is expected of the Rajasthan Royals' ₹1.10-crore signing but at 13 year and 8 months, he needs a lot of work to be even consistent at U-19 international level.

India's batters in general would be looking to gain some form after being all at sea against Pakistan. Rising youngsters like Suryavanshi (1), Ayush Mhatre (20), C Andre Siddarth (15) and left-arm spinner Hardik Raj (0/47 in 6 overs) won't be amused with their performance. Mhatre was squared up with a delivery that rose from length and moved a shade to take his outside edge, while Suryavanshi' feet didn't move when Raza slipped an angular fuller ball that he edged to the keeper.

The biggest disappointment turned out to be skipper Mohammed Amman, who dragged his way to 16 of 43 balls and his innings was one of the reasons that India U-19 couldn't really get the momentum once Mhatre was gone. Nikhil Kumar's 67 was the only saving grace.