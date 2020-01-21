India vs Japan live score U19 World Cup IND JPN Bloemfontein match ball by ball updates
India vs Japan Live Score, U19 World Cup: Follow live score and updates from the U19 World Cup group stage encounter between India and Japan.
India U19 Squad
India vs Japan Live Score, U19 World Cup Live Updates: India started their U19 World Cup campaign with a brilliant win over Sri Lanka and they will be looking to continue their run of form as they take on Japan in their next group stage encounter. India rode on fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, skipper Priyam Garg and Dhruv Jurel to post a solid total against Sri Lanka in their first match and Akash Singh, Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each to clinch the match. Japan’s match against New Zealand ended in no contest.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Vidyadhar Patil, Shashwat Rawat, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra
Welcome to the live coverage of the U19 World Cup encounter between India and Japan. India started their campaign with a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka and against Japan, they will once again start as favourites.