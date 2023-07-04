India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final highlights: Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu made the difference once again as he saved a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India beat Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch SAFF Championships title for the ninth time here on Tuesday. After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline remained 4-4 and sudden death rule was applied. Mahesh Naorem scored but a diving Sandhu saved Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah's shot to the wild celebration of the home fans and at the India dug out. Earlier, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait in the lead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised in the 39th minute.

India vs Kuwait, SAFF Championship 2023 Final Live Updates: Both sides scored in the first half(PTI)