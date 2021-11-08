Home / Cricket / IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch India vs Namibia Super 12 game Live on TV & Online
cricket

IND vs NAM, T20 World Cup 2021 Live Streaming: When & where to watch India vs Namibia Super 12 game Live on TV & Online

India vs Namibia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2021 Match Today: All you need to know about live streaming details on Hotstar, match timings, venue for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 match today between India and Namibia at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer with captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021.&nbsp;(AP)
India's Jasprit Bumrah, left, celebrates the dismissal of Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer with captain Virat Kohli during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between India and Scotland in Dubai, UAE, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (AP)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com

India vs Namibia live streaming: India are all but out of the race to the semi-final after Afghanistan lost to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. But the team would want to end their underwhelming show in the UAE on a positive note as head coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli gear up for their final assignment in their respective roles in the dressing room. India will be up against Namibia in Dubai, who as well will be aiming to finish their impressive campaign on a good note. 

Let’s have a look at the details of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12 game:

Where is the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 match taking place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 match will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

At what time does the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game begins at 7:30 PM IST on Monday (November 8th). Toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where to watch the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD, and DD Sports.

How to watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game online?

The online streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 India vs Namibia Super 12, Group 2 game will be available on the Hotstar app and the website. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the T20 World Cup match between IND vs NAM here at hindustantimes.com/cricket/t20-world-cup.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup team india namibia + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 08, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out