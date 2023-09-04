India vs Nepal live streaming Asia Cup 2023: When, where and how to watch IND vs NEP in India on TV and online

India vs Nepal live streaming Asia Cup 2023: Rain washed out the blockbuster match against Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener and hope to move closer to the Super Four stage, but India will have the opportunity yet again when they face qualifier and debutant Nepal on Monday at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. India will have to win to get through to the next round. Nepal, meanwhile, will be heading into the match after losing to Pakistan by an emphatic margin of 238 runs, although the bowlers did threaten a major upset when Pakistan top-order collapsed early on in the first innings before Babar Azam's 151 and Iftikhar Ahmed's maiden ton revived the hosts in Multan. Indian team players stand for their respective National anthem prior to the start of their Asia Cup 2023 opener at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium(ANI )

This will be the maiden international meeting between India and Nepal in any format. Nepal, who made the tournament after beating UAE in the qualifiers earlier this year, will be eager to mask their lack of cricketing experience with their enthusiasm. Their biggest hope to make some impact against a cricketing powerhouse like India will be leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and captain Rohit Paudel.

Here are the live streaming details of Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal

When is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be played on September 4.

What time does the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal start?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will start at 3:30 PM (IST). The toss will take place half an hour earlier.

Where is the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal being played?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal is being played at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I find the live streaming of the Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal?

The live streaming of Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Nepal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website. You can also follow the live score and updates here at hindustantimes.com.

