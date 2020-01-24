India vs New Zealand 1st T20I , Auckland weather and pitch report - Clouds hover but slim chance of rain

cricket

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 10:45 IST

India will take on New Zealand in the first T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on Friday. The five-match T20I series – India’s first-ever – bears special significance as both sides are aiming to plug the gaps and prepare for the T20 World Cup in October in Australia this year. India and New Zealand sit at opposite ends of the confidence metre (if anything like that does exist). While India are coming on the back of an outstanding home season that was capped off with a 2-1 victory over Australia in ODIs, New Zealand are carrying the scars of a 0-3 drubbing, albeit in Tests, at the hands of the same opponents.

New Zealand, however, have the psychological edge over India if the last encounter between the two sides is to be taken into consideration. The Kiwi seamers had ran through India’s top-order and knocked them out of the ODI World Cup 2019 in England. But India captain Virat Kohli stressed that revenge will be the last thing on their minds when they take on ‘nice guys’ New Zealand.

Apart from the mental strengths and performance of the power-hiiters on both sides, Eden Park in Auckland – the venue for the first T20I – too is set to play a key role in deciding the outcome of the match on Friday.

Known to be a high-scoring venue, Auckland witnessed a nail-biting Super Over between England and New Zealand last time around in a rain-curtailed match. This time too, Rain was expected to eat up a few overs but thankfully, it has stayed away on Friday morning even though there was cloud cover.

The weather is expected to clear out as we inch closer to the starting time of the India vs New Zealand 1st T20I which is 12:20 PM IST.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Auckland pitch report

The pitch at Eden Park Auckland is expected to be a belter. Keeping the small dimensions of the ground in mind, we can expect another high-scoring encounter between the two sides.

Eden Park Auckland Venue Insights

Highest team total: 245/5 by AUS vs NZ in 2018

Lowest team total: 107 all-out by NZ against SA in 2017

Highest individual score: 105 by M Guptill (NZ) against AUS in 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/18 by Tim Southee (NZ) against PAK in 2010.

Biggest partnership: 137 by M Guptill and K Williamson for 3rd wicket against ZIM in 2012.

India vs New Zealand 1st T20 channel and online streaming details

All the matches will be broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 (Tamil, Telugu, Kannada & Bangla).

India vs New Zealand Squads

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (wk), Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner