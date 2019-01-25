India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

India would look to tighten the noose around a struggling New Zealand with a barrage of spin in the second ODI in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

New Zealand batsmen looked all at sea against India’s spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in their own backyard following a fiery spell from pacer Mohammad Shami in the opening ODI on Wednesday.

The hosts seemed rusty against a team coming off a historic tour of Australia and know beating an in-form India will be steep climb at the Bay Oval here. Before the sun stopped play for more than 30 minutes in the series-opener, the Indian bowlers made merry with Kuldeep and Chahal sharing six wickets.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand -

Where is the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand being played?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand match will be played in Mount Maunganui.

What time does the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 17:21 IST