Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

cricket
Published on Jan 29, 2023 08:36 AM IST

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: All you need to know about live streaming, match timing and venue.

India's and New Zealand's captains Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner with the trophy before the start of the 1st T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI)
India's and New Zealand's captains Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner with the trophy before the start of the 1st T20 cricket match between India and New Zealand, at JSCA International Stadium in Ranchi, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (PTI)
ByHT Sports Desk

New Zealand drew first blood on the tour as they defeated hosts India by 21 runs in the 1st T20I on Friday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Having secured 1-0 lead, the visitors will lock horns with Team India in the second T20I on Sunday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With both openers failing to give a good start, Team India might bring in Prithvi Shaw replacing one of the two. Top order failure was the major worry in the previous game and the hosts would try to set their house in order on that front. With Arshdeep Singh committing the cardinal sin of bowling a no ball again, he will quickly need to get rid of the dreaded habit as it has cost India heavily in several matches now.

ALSO READ: 'It's like comparing Wasim Akram with Shaheen Afridi': Ex-Pakistan captain's blunt remark on Kohli-Babar comparisons

The second T20I at Lucknow is a do-or-die match for Hardik Pandya and Co. if they want to remain alive in the three-match series. While the Men in Blue will leave no stone unturned to bounce back, Mitchell Santner and Co. will have their eyes on sealing the series with a win.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be held?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
india vs new zealand india cricket team
india vs new zealand india cricket team
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out