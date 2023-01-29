India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ live online and on TV

New Zealand drew first blood on the tour as they defeated hosts India by 21 runs in the 1st T20I on Friday at JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Having secured 1-0 lead, the visitors will lock horns with Team India in the second T20I on Sunday at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With both openers failing to give a good start, Team India might bring in Prithvi Shaw replacing one of the two. Top order failure was the major worry in the previous game and the hosts would try to set their house in order on that front. With Arshdeep Singh committing the cardinal sin of bowling a no ball again, he will quickly need to get rid of the dreaded habit as it has cost India heavily in several matches now.

The second T20I at Lucknow is a do-or-die match for Hardik Pandya and Co. if they want to remain alive in the three-match series. While the Men in Blue will leave no stone unturned to bounce back, Mitchell Santner and Co. will have their eyes on sealing the series with a win.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I take place?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Where will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I be held?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

At what time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I start?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will broadcast on the Star Sports Network (Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3 and HD channels).

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I?

The live streaming of the India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I will be available on Disney+Hotstar app. You can also catch the live commentary, score updates here at hindustantimes.com/cricket.

