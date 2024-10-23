India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs NZ match live online and on TV

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: Rohit Sharma and Co. will be desperate to bounce back to level series against high-flying New Zealand at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. After suffering an embarrassing defeat in Bengaluru, the Indian batters are under pressure to put up a solid fightback to keep the World Test Championship Final qualification hopes alive. The hosts will rely on their old tricks on slow turning track in Pune to trouble the New Zealand batters with their star-studded spin attack. Bengaluru: India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Tom Latham enter the ground for the national anthem.(PTI)

Senior batters like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be raring to go out and breach the triple-figure mark, which they have struggled to get past in recent times. There will be questions about KL Rahul's place in the XI after Sarfaraz Khan's magnificent 150 in Bengaluru. Head coach Gautam Gambhir has already confirmed that Shubman Gill will return to the XI after recovering from injury, while Rishabh Pant is also 100 per cent available for selection. Mohammed Siraj's place is also under the scanners after his underwhelming form in home Tests as Akash Deep might replace him in the side to partner with Jasprit Bumrah with the new ball.

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and Where to watch IND vs NZ match live on TV and online

When will the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will start on Thursday, October 24, 2024 from 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand take place?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

How can you watch the live broadcast of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand?

The live broadcast of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be available on television on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the 2nd Test between India and New Zealand?

The 2nd Test between India and New Zealand will be streamed live on Jio Cinema. The live scorecard and updates will be available at hindustantimes.com/cricket.