India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch, Live Coverage on TV and Online

After dominating in the first two ODIs, Virat Kohli and team would look to seal the deal in the third ODI at Mount Maunganui on Monday. The Indian team looks settled and barring the decision over the inclusion of Hardik Pandya, the rest of the side should remain the same.

A prolific top order, a sedate middle order and a rampant spin attack have put New Zealand on the mat in the first and second ODI and the hosts need to put their best foot forward if they harbour any ambitions of staying alive in the series.

Here’s a look at when and where to watch the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand -

Where is the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand being played?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand match will be played in Mount Maunganui.

What time does the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand begin?

The 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand will begin at 7:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ODI series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series will be shown on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch online live streaming of the India-New Zealand series?

The India-New Zealand ODI series live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports-news/

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 17:56 IST