e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 10, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cricket / India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

IND vs NZ:  India could make some changes to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI. There is a chance that Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube might get a chance to feature in Mount Maunganui.

cricket Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Black Caps bowler Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli.
Black Caps bowler Tim Southee celebrates the wicket of India's Virat Kohli.(AP)
         

India will look to salvage some pride when they take on New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India have already lost the three-match series after coming up short in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. India skipper Virat Kohli commented that ODIs aren’t too relevant this year due to the World T20 and the World Test Championship but the team would still look to end the series on a high.

India could make some changes to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI. There is a chance that Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube might get a chance to feature in Mount Maunganui.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place in Mount Maunganui.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match begins at 7:30 AM IST on Tuesday (February 11).

Also Read: ‘He can play like God on leg side’: Shardul Thakur’s huge praise for Ross Taylor

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Fresh batch of foreign diplomats to visit Jammu and Kashmir this week
Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment
Arvind Kejriwal condemns Gargi College incident, promises harsh punishment
On SC verdict on quotas, Centre shifts blame on Congress; Oppn walks out
On SC verdict on quotas, Centre shifts blame on Congress; Oppn walks out
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Highest concern for children’, says SC on death of infant at Shaheen Bagh
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
‘Public road can’t be blocked indefinitely’: SC to Centre on Shaheen Bagh protest
Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020
Thor director Taika Waititi blasts Apple MacBook keypads at Oscars 2020
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
‘Shameful end’: IND, BAN players in ugly fight after U19 WC final - WATCH
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
Watch | Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite wins big, Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor
trending topics
Delhi Elections 2020Delhi Exit Polls 2020Oscars 2020General RawatOscars 2020 Winners

don't miss

latest news

india news

cricket news