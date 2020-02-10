India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI: When, where and how to watch live telecast on TV and live streaming online

India will look to salvage some pride when they take on New Zealand in the third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. India have already lost the three-match series after coming up short in the first two ODIs against New Zealand. India skipper Virat Kohli commented that ODIs aren’t too relevant this year due to the World T20 and the World Test Championship but the team would still look to end the series on a high.

India could make some changes to the playing XI for the 3rd ODI. There is a chance that Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube might get a chance to feature in Mount Maunganui.

Where is the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI taking place?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will take place in Mount Maunganui.

At what time does the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI begin?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match begins at 7:30 AM IST on Tuesday (February 11).

Where and how to watch live coverage of India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI?

The India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be aired live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD in English commentary and Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How to watch India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match online?

The online streaming of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match will be available at Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard and latest updates of the India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/.